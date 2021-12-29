A lawmaker with deep ties to the Livingston Parish school system is trying to get the word out on the offerings the district has — and hopefully inspire such additions across the state.
Rep. Buddy Mincey, Jr., has organized several tours of the local school system in the last year, inviting education leaders, a former gubernatorial candidate, and fellow lawmakers to check out the “phenomenal things” going on in the district of 26,000 students.
And he would know: Mincey spent 13 years on the Livingston Parish School Board, including his last year as board president, before moving into his role as state representative for District 71 in 2020.
Through the tours, Mincey said he hopes to promote the local school district as well as “give other communities an opportunity to learn something from what we’re doing.” For 2021, Livingston Parish Public Schools reported the state’s fifth-best performance score, increasing above its most recent score before the COVID-19 pandemic, with a simulated district performance score (DPS) of 90.2.
“We have some phenomenal things going on here,” Mincey said. “And we’ve got to promote those things. Not that we close our eyes to the rest of it, but we have a lot of great things going on, and we have to showcase that and be proud of who we are.”
Mincey's first tour featured a visit from State Superintendent Cade Brumley and others from the Department of Education in March. The next tour came in November, when Mincey and district leaders welcomed Eddie Rispone, who ran for governor in 2019, to visit the school system. A few weeks later, members of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation toured several campuses.
On the docket for all visits included stops at the Denham Springs High School STEM and Robotics Center and Walker High, two of the parish’s most visible places of 21st century learning.
Now in its third full year, the STEM and Robotics Center is a multi-purpose facility that serves as a satellite campus for Denham Springs High, focusing on education in science, technology, engineering, and math.
At Walker High, which a few years ago underwent a $25 million capital improvement plan, the campus houses several operational businesses — run by students and business professionals — that are open to both on-campus and off-campus customers. There are also classes that offer a variety of technical training in welding, carpentry, electricity and drones, among others.
But Mincey has been adamant that the same type of education occurs on all of the district’s 44 campuses.
“I tell everybody when we can take them around that I could take them to any of our campuses around the parish and they would see great things going on,” Mincey said.
During the most recent tour in mid-November, members of the Capital Region Legislative Delegation spent a full day in Livingston Parish, visiting the STEM and Robotics Center and Walker High in addition to catching a sneak peak of the new Denham Springs Elementary school, which is expected to officially open in January.
Mincey said around a dozen legislators came at various points during the tour, including Rep. Barbara Freiberg, a lifelong educator who said she was “very impressed with the educational programs” she saw.
In a phone call with The News, Freiberg noted the career and technical training in Livingston Parish, which has been a focus of the school district in recent years.
Last year, the district ranked No. 1 in the state in dedicated career development funds with $1.317 million, Superintendent Joe Murphy said in March. That same year, students earned more than 11,500 credit hours of career and technical education.
“I was extremely impressed with the programs and how they are run and the difference it makes for the students in the school and in the community, especially at Walker High,” she said. “The whole community benefits from what that school does... It’s truly impressive.”
Lawmakers, who also visited Gator Millworks and Le Chien Brewing Company, had the chance to hear from several local leaders, including Murphy, Sheriff Jason Ard, Tourism Director Eric Edwards, and Livingston Economic Development Council President David Bennett.
“All in all, it was a very productive day,” Freiberg said. “It was the first one we’ve had in our district, and I’m sure now, people will be wanting to show what they have in their district. It was a day well spent.”
In a statement, Rep. Paula Davis, chairperson of the delegation, said she too was impressed by the “cohesive working group” in Livingston Parish.
“The state and local leaders in Livingston Parish have built a really cohesive working group that produces positive results for the community,” Davis said. “They are a great example for the entire Capital Region of how to improve the quality of life for constituents and leave a lasting legacy for our grandchildren.”
