Gov. John Bel Edwards officially announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay-at-home order, which will now run through Friday, May 15, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
While the state has seen positive, improving trends statewide regarding new case growth and new hospitalizations, in several regions across the state, new cases and hospitalizations continue to increase or to plateau, according to data from the Louisiana Department of Health.
The White House criteria calls for declining numbers of new cases and hospitalizations, among other things.
Speaking to reporters on Monday, Edwards said that he and state officials looked at data, reviewed reopening plans from the White House, and spoke with epidemiologists about reopening the state and the economy.
Edwards said he had hoped to announce the state would be taking “bigger steps” toward reopening the economy and returning to some semblance of normalcy, especially as overall new cases and hospitalizations have decreased in the state.
But Edwards said his decision to extend the order was based on regional data that shows several regions — particularly the Baton Rouge and Monroe regions — continuing to increase in both new cases and new hospitalizations.
Some increases are also being seen in terms of new cases in Acadiana and a plateau for hospitalizations in Southwest Louisiana and a plateau of new cases on the Northshore, according to the governor’s office.
Extending the order was “not the announcement” Edwards said he wanted to make but added that, “if we accelerate too quickly, we may have to slam on the brakes. That will be bad for public health and for businesses, bad for our people and bad for our state.”
“The fact is, we just don’t meet the criteria,” said Edwards, who said he received support regarding the order's extension from Vice President Mike Pence.
Across the state, the novel coronavirus reached 27,068 reported cases on Monday, an increase of 295 from the previous day. There are now 17,303 “presumed” recoveries from the novel coronavirus, according to the Department of Health.
On Monday, the Department of Health reported 1,683 hospitalizations from COVID-19, a decrease of 18 from the previous day, and 262 patients on ventilators, a decrease of three in the last 24 hours.
The Department of Health reported 27 new deaths on Monday to bring the statewide death toll to 1,697. There are currently 52 of the state’s 64 parishes reporting at least one COVID-19 related death. Additionally, the Department of Health is reporting 43 “probable” deaths from the novel coronavirus.
Under the extended order, which will be issued on Friday, May 1, businesses that previously were directed to be closed will remain closed, including salons, barber shops, bars and casinos, among other things.
Businesses that are deemed essential under the third phase of federal CISA guidance may still be open. Non-essential retail businesses in Louisiana continue to be able to open with fewer than 10 people total inside.
There are three major changes to the governor’s stay-at-home order, which are:
-- Malls will remain closed to the public, but stores may open for curbside delivery.
-- Restaurants will be allowed to open their outside areas for patrons to eat meals only, without table-side service.
-- All employees of a business who have contact with the public must wear a mask.
Additionally, both the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the Louisiana Department of Health strongly urge everyone to wear masks when in public.
“Wearing cloth masks or protective face coverings is part of the new normal,” Edwards said.
Per President Donald Trump’s guidelines, as issued by the federal task force and explained by Dr. Deborah Birx, benchmarks must be met by states with regard to COVID-19, including:
-- The number of people seeking medical care for COVID-19 must decrease for 14 days
-- The number of new COVID-19 cases must decrease for 14 days
-- The number of new COVID-19 hospitalizations must decrease for 14 days
The governor is hopeful that the state will meet the White House criteria and move to Phase 1 on May 15, provided symptoms, new case counts and hospitalizations decrease and the state continues to surge testing and contact tracing capacity. An announcement will come May 11, or two weeks from now.
Phase 1 would lift the stay-at-home order and ease restrictions on some public spaces, such as houses of worship and restaurants.
It would also open other businesses that have been closed such as barber shops and salons, but with restrictions on occupancy and strict requirements for personal distancing and masks to keep everyone safe. Phase One occupancy for these businesses will be limited to 25 percent.
“This is just unfortunately where we are,” Edwards said.
