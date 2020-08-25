Hurricane Laura is expected to barrel into Louisiana early Thursday morning as a Category 3 storm, bringing with it the possibility of storm surge, heavy rainfall, and damaging winds, Gov. John Bel Edwards said.
Edwards gave an update Tuesday evening on the situation surrounding Laura, which is projected to be the worst storm to hit Louisiana in terms of “forecasted intensity” since Hurricane Rita in 2005.
“We don’t say that to scare anybody, but that point of reference helps to make sure people understand the seriousness of the situation and take the necessary precautions,” Edwards said.
Laura, which formed into a hurricane Tuesday morning, was located about 435 miles southeast of Lake Charles in a 7 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center. At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph.
Edwards said Laura is expected to hit the coast near the Texas-Louisiana border around 1 a.m. Thursday. Though there haven’t been major changes to the storm’s path, Edwards noted there was recently “a slight movement to the east,” which puts it over more of Louisiana.
“This is a serious situation and demands our full attention, our most careful preparation and our most earnest prayers,” he said.
Benjamin Schott, of the National Weather Service, said during the briefing that Laura is sitting “in the middle of a very warm Gulf” with nothing to slow its development over the next 24 hours.
When Laura reaches shore, it should have winds of 115 mph, with gusts up to 140 mph. Schott said winds will do “devastating to catastrophic damage” as far as 50 miles inland. He noted that the wind field “will be quite large,” with tropical-storm force winds as far east as Baton Rouge.
Laura will bring “life-threatening” storm surge to southwest Louisiana, Scott said, with surges reaching 9-13 feet at the coast. He added that it is possible for the storm surge to move “far inland” and to rivers up to 30 miles from the coast. He warned that storm surge impacts will “be seen along the entire Louisiana coast.”
Then there’s the heavy rainfall from Laura, which should dump 5-10 inches over much of southwest Louisiana, though 15 inches is possible in some areas. That could result in flash flooding, Schott said.
“Anyone attempting to travel is putting their life at risk and anyone in that vehicle at risk,” he said.
Mandatory and voluntary evacuations have already been issued in more than a dozen parishes.
If there’s any good news with Laura, Edwards said it is its “forward speed” and how quickly it should travel and exit into Arkansas. However, it is still possible that rivers could swell up, which would lead to localized flooding. Some rain bands may become stationary, as well, Edwards said.
“People should understand this is gonna be a serious storm and we need to be prepared,”he said.
A hurricane warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas to Intracoastal City, Louisiana.
A tropical storm warning is in effect from Sargent, Texas, to San Luis Pass and from east of Intracoastal City to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge warning is in effect from San Luis Pass, Texas, to the mouth of the Mississippi River.
A storm surge watch is in effect for:
-- Freeport, Texas, to San Luis Pass
-- Mouth of the Mississippi River to Ocean Springs, Mississippi
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
A hurricane watch is in effect for:
-- East of Intracoastal City to west of Morgan City, Louisiana
