Despite Hurricane Sally shifting more toward the east, which could lessen its impact on Louisiana, Gov. John Bel Edwards urged the public to stay vigilant ahead of the slow-moving, incoming storm that still poses “a big concern” for the state.
Sally, which developed into a tropical storm on Saturday, strengthened to hurricane status earlier Monday becoming developing into a Category 2 hurricane in the afternoon. It is projected to maintain that strength when it makes landfall in extreme southeast Louisiana or on the Mississippi gulf coast, “or both,” Edwards said.
The exact trajectory of the slow-moving storm remains uncertain, but Edwards said several parishes are likely to receive plenty of rain and strong winds even if the state avoids a direct hit.
“Parts of Louisiana remain in the cone, and we need to be very careful about that,” Edwards said.
Hurricane Sally continues to meander over the north-central Gulf of Mexico and is expected to resume a slow west-northwestward motion in the night, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters expect it to produce life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding along portions of the Gulf Coast starting Monday night and into Tuesday.
As of a 4 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was located about 105 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 145 miles southwest of Biloxi, Mississippi.
At the time, it was moving west-northwest at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph and higher gusts.
This motion is expected to continue through tonight, followed by a northward turn sometime Tuesday. A slow north-northeastward to northeastward motion is expected Tuesday night through Wednesday night.
On the forecast track, weather experts believe the center of Sally will move near the coast of southeastern Louisiana Monday night and Tuesday before making landfall in the hurricane warning area on late Tuesday or Wednesday.
Forecasters predict additional strengthening Monday night and early Tuesday and expect Sally to be “a dangerous hurricane” when it moves onshore along the north-central Gulf coast.
Hurricane-force winds may extend outward up to 25 miles from the center, with tropical-storm-force winds extending out to 125 miles.
Edwards warned people to not get fixated on the cone, saying that “one-third of the time” storms make landfall outside of the cone, “either east or west.
“We always know the impacts can be felt outside the cone as well,” Edwards said. “Everyone needs to continue to pay close attention.”
The following watches and warnings are currently in effect:
Storm Surge Warning
-- Port Fourchon, Louisiana, to the Okaloosa/Walton County Line Florida
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Lake Borgne
-- Mobile Bay
Hurricane Warning
-- Morgan City, Louisiana, to Navarre, Florida
-- Lake Pontchartrain and Lake Maurepas including metropolitan New Orleans
Tropical Storm Warning
-- East of of Navarre, Florida, to Indian Pass Florida
