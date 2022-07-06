In the wake of a Texas school shooting that claimed the lives of 21 people in May, local school leaders are working to increase security in the parish’s nearly 50 campuses.

Livingston Parish Public Schools Superintendent Joe Murphy outlined steps the district is taking to upgrade security measures during the School Board’s June 30 meeting, saying safety is the district’s “number one priority.”

“This school district is committed to trying to bolster the security of our schools on a daily basis,” Murphy said.

Safety and security has been a much-discussed topic in schools nationwide after an 18-year-old gunman fatally shot 19 students and two teachers and injured 17 others at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

That conversation has made its way to Livingston Parish, where Murphy said school leaders are “committed to doing everything we can” to make sure schools are as safe as possible for the district’s 26,000 students and 4,000 employees.

“We know we can’t sit here and promise that nothing will ever egregiously happen in our schools, but I do want you to know we have a lot of safeguards in place,” Murphy said.

“However, we know that we must work to upgrade that everyday, because there’s nothing more important than the health, safety and well-being of our community. We’re committed to doing everything we can.”

During the School Board meeting, Murphy explained the steps the district has taken in recent years to bolster safety protocols as well as the new steps being taken to increase that safety.

The steps went back to 2010, when the district received an emergency grant that enabled an improvement to emergency plans and provided specialized training for staff. Murphy said the district has “continued to improve our emergency response measures” since then.

Murphy said emergency plans are reviewed with responding agencies for planning and response. He added that there are “continued” improvements on physical security.

Since 2010, the district has performed four full-scale mock lockdown drills with community partners that include the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, local fire departments, and the Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Murphy said.

Each school also performs multiple types of drills that are monitored by the central office as well as law enforcement officials, who help schools “improve our various responses,” Murphy said.

Additionally, the district last year made training available to campuses for a partial mock drill. After receiving “really great feedback,” the training will be made available this coming school year on professional development days, Murphy said.

Last year, the school system upgraded its emergency plan system to send instant alerts to school personnel, central office staff, and first responders. Murphy is hopeful that a grant the district is currently seeking will make the response system “more instantaneous.” The grant would also allow the district to buy visitor software and make physical security upgrades.

Last summer, the School Board authorized the district to hire three additional school resource officers (SROs), bringing the total in the school system to 13. The need for new officers was especially apparent on the east side of the parish, which had one SRO managing all seven schools in the Albany/Springfield area before the new hires.

The extra SROs dropped the school count per officer to no more than five, though Murphy acknowledged that more are needed.

“We understand 13 is not enough when you have 50 schools,” Murphy said, adding that the district may be able to add some staff “to help protect all our campuses.”

Murphy said all staff must complete an annual training on the district’s emergency response plans. The school system has also partnered with Crime Stoppers for an anonymous tip line to report threats.

Currently, school leaders are working with the sheriff’s office to offer optional training for teachers that focuses on three areas: stop the bleeding training; firearm safety and recognition training; and self-defense training.

The sheriff’s office would cover expenses for the training, meaning there would be no cost to the school system, Murphy said.

Murphy said the district will continue looking at ways to bolster safety “for not only our students but our staff and our community.”

“We understand that the number one priority in our district should be the safety and well being of our citizens, whether they be our students, our schools, church, or wherever,” Murphy said.

The school system’s “Emergency Guide for Parents” is available at www.lpsb.org under the “Parent Resources” tab.