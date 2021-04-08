In recent years, the stunts were on land.
This year, John Schneider is turning his attention to the water.
Boat stunts will be on the docket when Schneider, the former “Dukes of Hazzard” star who runs a film studio in Livingston Parish, hosts his fourth annual “Bo’s Extravaganza” April 10-11.
Traditionally held at John Schneider Studios in Holden, the birthday bash will feature live music on multiple stages, meet-and-greets with celebrities, car stunts and car shows, a carnival, a crawfish eating contest, vendors, and a food court.
It will also feature multiple boat stunts for Schneider’s latest movie project, which has already begun filming.
“We haven’t done boat stunts yet,” Schneider said in a recent interview with The News. “We’re stepping it up and trying to see what else we can do.”
“Bo’s Extravaganza” has grown much since Schneider first held it in 2018, which came less than two years after the Tickfaw River stretched across La. Hwy. 190 into John Schneider Studios during the Great Flood of 2016.
People have come from far and wide since the first “Extravaganza,” spending hours touring the land that includes a lake, a swamp, a bamboo forest, and acres of fields.
And once again, Schneider said there’s plenty in store for ticket buyers this year.
For live music, Schneider and his band will perform in addition to a full slate of other local and national musicians that include Chase Tyler, Ashton Gill, Jo-El Sonnier, Keith Burns, Cody McCarver, J. Edwards, and Clayton Q, among others.
There will also be plenty of chances for ticket buyers to meet television and movie celebrities during autograph sessions, including Byron Cherry and Lindsay Bloom from “The Dukes of Hazzard”; John Reinke from the Netflix documentary “Tiger King”; reality television star “Turtleman”; and Schneider’s frequent co-star Mindy Robinson.
Visitors will also have the chance to be extras when Schneider films scenes for his upcoming movie “Poker Run,” which is a sequel to Schneider’s film “Stand on It.”
This year, the event will raise funds for TARC, which has worked with people with special needs in the Florida Parishes for more than 45 years.
“It’s going to be great,” Schneider said. “I don’t know if we’re going to have 1,000 people or 5,000. I have no idea. Nobody has any idea of what anything is anymore. But I know we’re going to have a great time.”
General admission tickets include all-day access to all stage shows, car shows, stunts, and day events. VIP tickets are also available, and all tickets can be bought by visiting www.bosextravaganza.com.
Gates open at 10 a.m. both days.
For more information or a complete schedule of events, visit www.johnschneiderstudios.com. John Schneider Studios is located at 16050 Florida Blvd. in Holden.
