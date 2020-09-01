As relief efforts from Hurricane Laura continue, several Livingston Parish high schools are reaching out to those who were affected.
Much like the way others reached out to them this time four years ago.
Multiple schools are organizing supply drives, holding free dress days, and collecting donations to send to schools and victims of the historic storm, which ripped through the state last week. Numerous schools in southwest Louisiana are currently without power, and there’s no set date for when classes for many will resume.
It’s a situation Livingston Parish knows only too well.
The local school district faced the same situation in August 2016, when prolonged rainfall led to catastrophic flooding across Louisiana. The flooding was most severe in Livingston Parish, which saw thousands of houses and businesses get submerged in water.
The local school district wasn’t spared.
The Livingston Parish Public Schools system saw damage to more than a dozen sites and wound up postponing operations until mid-September as students, faculty, support staff, and administrators worked to rebuild their damaged campuses and homes.
Though Livingston Parish and much of southeast Louisiana was spared the brunt of Hurricane Laura’s wrath, local school leaders haven’t forgotten the challenges they faced during that time — nor the help that came their way.
That’s why they’re now trying to “pay it forward.”
“When we had the flood in 2016, a lot of people came and donated to us,” said Walker High Principal Jason St. Pierre in a video on the school’s Facebook page. “And we want to return the favor.”
Several Livingston Parish schools have taken to social media to announce their plans for assisting their neighbors in southwest Louisiana.
Maurepas High said it is working with area schools that were hit by the storm and will collect supplies and donations throughout the week. The school has plans to cook meals for people in Choudrant, Louisiana, at some point in the near future.
Meanwhile, Denham Springs High School has set up a portal for people to donate to Sam Houston High School, the Yellow Jackets’ adopted school in Lake Charles. One hundred percent of all donations go directly to the school, which was “devastated” by Hurricane Laura.
(To donate, visit the following link: https://osp.osmsinc.com/LivingstonLA/BVModules/ProductTemplates/Bvc2013/Product.aspx?productid=DT005-VAR130.)
Denham Springs High will also hold free dress days this Friday and next to raise money.
Walker High is currently accepting donations and supplies that will be brought to Barbe High School in Lake Charles. The collection drive will run through Friday afternoon, and St. Pierre said people can bring supplies to the front office.
The supplies will be stored in the school’s Pro Start trailer, which will later make the 150-mile trip to Lake Charles.
People can also make monetary donations by visiting www.walkerhigh.org, clicking “online payments” and selecting Walker High, and selecting the “Hurricane Laura Relief Fund.” Walker High leaders will write a check to Barbe High when they bring the donations.
In a Facebook post, French Settlement High Principal John Chewning said he spoke with leaders from Hicks High School and Leesville Junior High School and has challenged “our faculty members, our students and our community to help these two schools.”
French Settlement High is collecting cleaning supplies, hygiene products, non-perishable foods, monetary donations, and other supplies through Friday. The school will also raise money with free dress days this week, with all money going toward purchasing products for Hicks High.
“Please support us as we try to help this community recover,” Chewning wrote in a Facebook post.
School leaders weren’t the only ones asking their communities to step up.
Last weekend, Springfield High senior Kaitlynn Randall challenged her community and fellow seniors to donate supplies for Vinton, Louisiana, a small town in Calcasieu Parish. David Cambre, a Springfield High alum, is a teacher at the local high school, which was rocked by Hurricane Laura.
In a Facebook video, Randall implored her senior class to “show your love and support for the seniors who lost a lot in this hurricane.”
“To my senior class, we know, along with every senior class this year, what it feels like to not have a normal year,” Randall said. “The best way to make the absolute best of what we can is to serve and help others.”
