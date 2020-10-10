Around 3:30 a.m., Analisse Dixon heard a loud crash outside her Denham Springs home.
When she stepped outside a few hours later, Dixon was shocked to see what had caused it.
Stretched across her backyard, where small pools of water had formed from the previous night’s storm, was a giant oak tree that had been ripped up “by the roots” from strong winds brought on by Hurricane Delta.
Though the storm made landfall in southwest Louisiana — close to where Hurricane Laura struck the state a little more than a month ago — tropical-storm-force winds from Delta reached as far east as Livingston Parish, knocking out power for thousands and downing many trees in the process.
Standing outside as her German shepherd barked in the house, Dixon waved a hand over the fallen tree and pointed to the shed that was crushed underneath. Inside the shed — which her husband was planning to turn into a workshop — was her beloved jetski. A few feet away was a tire swing her four children loved to play on.
Still tied to the fallen tree, the tire was now lying in the mud.
“Those winds just kept hitting,” she said. “I didn’t realize it could do that type of damage, maybe knock some limbs off. But it ripped up the entire foundation of the tree, roots and everything.”
All in all, though, Dixon considered herself lucky, a sentiment shared by Livingston Parish leaders as they assessed the damage left by Hurricane Delta, which hit Louisiana Friday night as a strong Category 2 storm.
Earlier in the week, Livingston Parish officials were bracing for a storm that looked to be heading straight toward southeast Louisiana. Instead, Delta kept veering to the west and ultimately made landfall close to Lake Charles, still reeling from Hurricane Laura, the most destructive storm to ever hit the state.
Delta rapidly weakened after reaching land, dropping to a Category 1 storm around 10 p.m. Friday and ultimately a tropical depression 12 hours later as it reached western Mississippi.
But the damage was done: In its wake, Delta left more than 600,000 Louisiana homes and businesses without power, and flash flood emergencies were also issued following heavy rain, which reached 17 inches in some parts of the state.
Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted that, “Delta has left hazards like flooded roads, downed power lines and displaced wildlife in our communities that no one should take lightly,” and urged the public “to remain vigilant” and “continue to listen to local officials and be safe.”
Though Delta’s wrath focused on southwest Louisiana, it was felt — as forecasters predicted — well outside of the storm track, reaching the greater Baton Rouge area some 140 miles away.
Daylight exposed much damage in Livingston Parish — ripped-up trees, damaged roofs, downed power lines, flooding in low-lying areas, powerless homes and businesses. But “thankfully,” it wasn’t to the extent that local leaders had feared just a few days ago.
“We feel blessed,” said Livingston Parish President Ricks. “Tuesday night and Wednesday, we thought it was coming straight at us and we really were getting ready to hunker down.
“So overall, it wasn’t nearly as bad for us as what we thought it would be, but your heart goes out to the people west of us. You still feel so bad for those people because you know what they were already going through, and then to have another storm come through, is heartbreaking.”
While cleaning up at his own home, Ricks told The News that the majority of the damage came from the strong winds, which howled through the night and tossed debris across streets, throughout yards, and atop homes.
Winds knocked out power for as many as 14,000 Livingston Parish households overnight, though that number was sliced to less than 9,000 as of 3 p.m. Saturday.
The major power lines between Port Vincent and French Settlement were damaged around 9:30 p.m. Friday, with transmission poles hanging over the bridge and high powered lines on the roadway.
The Colyell Bay Bridge will remain closed until Entergy can remove the lines and poles, but an “extended” power outage is expected in the area, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Officials from the Livingston Parish Public Schools system were also assessing damage at campuses Saturday morning, with Assistant Superintendent Stephen Parrill saying through a spokesperson there was “no damage of any consequence.”
Perhaps the scariest scene of the night occurred on Ben Fugler Road in Watson, where first responders rescued a man after a powerful wind gust tossed a tree on his home, trapping him inside. The man was eventually freed and transported for medical care with non-life-threatening injuries.
But despite the intensity of the winds from the large storm system — some reported gusts exceeded 50 mph in Livingston Parish — they mostly blew from the north instead of the south, which Ricks said helped keep the storm surge “at a minimum.”
“The way the winds blew kept some people from flooding, without a doubt,” he said.
Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard slept not even two hours during the night as he and around 50 deputies were busy responding to calls. Those calls included chainsawing trees, rescuing people from homes, clearing streets of debris, and keeping workers safe as they tried to restore power.
Like Ricks, Ard said the parish was “very blessed.”
A family of four and a dog were uninjured after a tree toppled on top of their trailer on Henderson Lane in Walker. Further west, a couple and their two dogs were spared from a tree that fell through their bedroom on Marilyn Drive in Denham Springs.
The Livingston Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness reported that 64 trees had fallen down in the parish, with several blocking roadways, shattering windows, and crushing homes.
Ard said most of the damage took place on the western side of the parish, specifically the Watson area, though some eastern towns such as Livingston and Albany lost power for hours.
“All in all, I think we fared pretty well compared to some parishes further west,” Ard said. “We were very fortunate here and very blessed compared to some of the stories I’ve heard across the state.”
Dixon, who said she and her family were fortunate the tree didn’t fall on their home, felt the same.
“I’m just thankful the wind didn’t blow the tree our way,” she said. “It could’ve crushed us.”
