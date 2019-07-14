Wind and heavy rains pelted Livingston Parish Sunday morning, with several tornadoes reported.

Parish President Layton Ricks and Denham Springs Mayor Gerard Landry reported minor yard damages, but no substantial damages have been reported to them as of yet.

President Ricks said that most of the reported tornadoes had 'remained in the clouds' without a touchdown. Heavy winds have still caused some damage to residential structures, yards, and trees.

As of 12 p.m. 400 outages were reported between DEMCO and Entergy.

Denham Springs has placed extra police on the road into Sunday in expectation of heavy rains throughout the day.

Local officials and law enforcement have asked residents to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

As of noon, the projected river crests remained below flood stages after being adjusted at roughly 8:30 a.m. Sunday due to low overnight rains.

Livingston Parish remains under a tornado watch with high winds still in the area, and more to come, along with rains that could cause flash flooding. Call the following numbers if you need assistance, see flood issues, or heavy wind damage.