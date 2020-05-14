Testing before reopening the economy has emerged as one of the major areas of debate around when states should end COVID-related stay-at-home orders.
Proponents of universal or mass testing for COVID-19 before the economy can reopen argue universal testing is necessary to avoid a second wave and that universal testing will increase confidence among the populace about the safety of a reopened economy.
Opponents of universal or mass testing before the economy can reopen argue that representative samples of a population can provide sufficient information and that over-reliance on tests, which can produce false negatives, might give a false sense of security.
Ballotpedia has curated a taxonomy of the main arguments that have been advanced concerning universal or mass testing for COVID-19 before the economy can reopen. These arguments come from a variety of sources, including public officials, journalists, think tanks, economists, scientists, and other stakeholders.
FOR
Argument: universal testing is necessary
This argument says substantially more testing—perhaps even universal testing—is necessary before the economy can be reopened. The Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University estimated daily testing needed to significantly increase for a safe reopening. As part of that process, the Center said the economy should reopen in phases in proportion to increased testing.
The Center's Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience argued on April 20, 2020, that "We need to deliver 5 million tests per day by early June to deliver a safe social reopening. This number will need to increase over time (ideally by late July) to 20 million a day to fully remobilize the economy. We acknowledge that even this number may not be high enough to protect public health. In that considerably less likely eventuality, we will need to scale-up testing much further."
There are several lines of argument to the effect that universal or mass testing is necessary. These claims are expanded on below.
Claim: universal testing is necessary to avoid a second wave
Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist in Wichita, Kansas, was quoted in an April 16, 2020, CNBC article that “To avoid a second wave of viral spread you have to do what South Korea and other countries, including Germany, have done. You have to have testing in place, and aggressive testing,” said Dr. Tom Moore, an infectious disease specialist in Wichita, Kansas.”[1]
Fred Guterl, executive editor of Scientific American, wrote in a Newsweek article on April 17, 2020, that "Epidemiologist Marc Lipsitch of Harvard and his colleagues recently performed a computer analysis of how SARS-CoV-2 was likely to behave after lockdown is lifted, which the journal Science published on Tuesday. The authors found that loosened restrictions would almost certainly produce a rebound later in the year. A false sense of security during the summer months in northern states such as New York and Michigan, where the virus might be less active during the summer heat, could lead to a spike in cases in the autumn or winter that's even more severe than the one we're only now recovering from."[2]
Claim: universal testing identifies asymptomatic carriers who don’t yet know they’re contagious
Umair Irfan wrote for Vox on April 13, 2020, that “For one, [Covid-19] can spread directly and easily between people in close contact. Yet the symptoms of Covid-19 can be confusing, varying person to person, making it tricky to identify suspected cases. Meanwhile, asymptomatic carriers — up to half of the total number infected — can spread the virus unwittingly for weeks, triggering outbreaks in their wake. ... The virus can also turn dangerous and deadly in some people, particularly high-risk populations. But it can also be dangerous in a small percentage of otherwise healthy people.”[3]
Ashish Jha, the director of the Harvard Global Health Institute, stated in a New York Times article on April 17, 2020, that “If you have a very high positive rate, it means that there are probably a good number of people out there who have the disease who you haven’t tested,” ... “You want to drive the positive rate down, because the fundamental element of keeping our economy open is making sure you’re identifying as many infected people as possible and isolating them.”[4]
Claim: increased testing is a necessary replacement for general stay-at-home orders
The Edmond J. Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University's "Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience“ report argued on April 20, 2020, that "Massive testing is essential because it is more finely targeted—more of a precision device than a blunt instrument. Rather than giving an entire city a stay-at-home order of indefinite duration, only those who are infected would need to stay at home or in a medical facility, and only for the specific amount of time required by the course of the disease.”[5]
Ronald Bailey wrote in Reason on March 30, 2020, that, testing everyone "would also enable researchers to better estimate the COVID-19 case-fatality rate or the percentage of infected people who die of the disease. As it is, case-fatality rate estimates range from something not much worse than seasonal flu to catastrophically high rates worse than the 1918 Spanish Flu epidemic. Pinning that rate down would help us more intelligently evaluate the usefulness (or lack thereof) of lockdowns like that in California.”[6]
Argument: universal testing is effective
Claim: universal testing has been successful in other countries
Umair Irfan wrote for Vox on April 13, 2020, that “We now know you can’t effectively fight the coronavirus pandemic without widespread testing to find out who has the disease. Developed countries that have managed to keep their case counts and deaths tolls low or bring them way down — including Iceland, Germany, and South Korea — have generally tested a greater proportion of their population than the United States.”[3]
Claim: massive testing will increase confidence among the populace about the safety of a reopened economy
Robert Reich wrote in The Guardian on April 16, 2020, that “The economy will fully reopen only when the vast majority of Americans feel it’s safe to return to teeming workplaces, crowded shopping malls, packed airplanes, busy downtowns, thronged subways and buses, jam-packed sporting events and all the other places we swarmed before the pandemic. When will we feel safe enough? That will depend in part on testing and tracing sufficiently widespread that Americans see that the virus is under some degree of predictable control.”[7]
Jeffrey Pfeffer” wrote in the same Guardian article on April 16, 2020, that "the only time to open up the economy is when there are sufficient testing and contact-tracing resources to map the disease... Opening up the economy too soon and confronting an enormous rise in deaths will inevitably scare everyone and lead to worse economic dislocations and a longer period of restrained economic activity as people become more risk-averse.[7]
Philip Bump wrote in the Washington Post on April 16, 2020, that “Allowing life to return to normal depends on understanding how close to normal things actually are. That means being able to [test and] track how pervasive the virus is.”[8]
Claim: simulations show false negatives can still help with containment
Ezra Klein wrote in Vox on April 10, 2020, that “The alternative to mass surveillance is mass testing. Romer’s proposal is to deploy testing on a scale no one else is contemplating — 22 million tests per day — so that the entire country is being tested every 14 days, and anyone who tests positive can be quickly quarantined. He shows, in a series of useful simulations, that even if the test has a high false-negative rate, the retesting is sufficient to keep the virus contained, and thus the country can return to normalcy rapidly. Of the various plans, this one seems likeliest to permit a true and rapid economic recovery.”[9]
Argument: universal testing is possible
Claim: Government has authority to force production of tests
Robert J. Shapiro wrote in Washington Monthly on April 10, 2020, that “As soon as the FDA approves simple, reliable, safe and rapid tests, the president should use his authority under the National Production Act to direct manufacturers to produce the hundreds of millions of tests that will be needed for a safe pathway back to normal life. Of course, we don’t have enough tests now for all the Americans who need them. The government will need to take dramatic actions to ensure that there will eventually be enough tests for every American, period. It will have to start now."[10]
AGAINST
Argument: universal testing is not necessary
Claim: representative samples of a population can provide sufficient information
David E. Bloom and David Canning wrote in the Boston Globe on April 15, 2020, that “universal testing is not necessary. There is a scientifically sound, far less costly approach at our disposal: conducting COVID-19 tests on a representative sample of the population. Massachusetts has a population of nearly 7 million, but a random sample of 5,000 residents is large enough to determine the prevalence of COVID-19 infection within a margin of error of 1.5 percentage points. The information yielded by testing such a sample would contribute decisively to our epidemiological projections and related policies to prevent and control the spread of this too-often deadly virus.”[1]
Ken Bissun, M.D., wrote in the Greensburg Daily News that “testing healthy individuals with the best Covid-19 tests we have is worthless (or worse). Getting a negative test result means nothing when you are feeling well — tomorrow you may be ill and have a virus level high enough to possibly give a positive result. Many of today’s demands for universal testing seem to be politically motivated attacks — not based on scientific reality.”[2]
Avik Roy, president of the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity, wrote in The Wall Street Journal on April 24, 2020, that the United States should move away from using public health milestones to determine when to reopen. Instead, reopening strategies should focus on which demographic groups are most susceptible to the coronavirus. Roy said businesses should reopen with healthy, non-elderly employees returning to work.[3]
Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said in a CBS story that, "[W]e’ve got to let some of these folks get back to work, because if we don't, we're going to destroy the American way of life in these families — and it will be years and years before we can recover. The message is that the American people have gone through significant death before. … We sent our young men during World War Two over to Europe, out to the Pacific, knowing, knowing that many of them would not come home alive. And we decided to make that sacrifice because what we were standing up for was the American way of life. In the very same way now, we have to stand up for the American way of life."[4]
Argument: universal testing is not possible
Claim: though testing might be desirable, supplying the tests will be challenging
Dan Mangan reported for CNBC on April 16, 2020, that “there will ultimately need to be 200 million to 300 million tests each week to have the economy functioning as it was before the outbreak began. That level of testing assumes multiple rescreenings of individual Americans in the absence of a Covid-19 vaccine.”[5]
In the same CNBC piece, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thomas Frieden, said that “We need an army of 300,000 people” to do contact tracing nationwide.”[5]
The Association of American Medical Colleges wrote a letter on April 13, 2020, warning that "Widespread but uneven shortages in one or more of the essential components for testing have resulted in a situation where few labs are able to maximize the testing capacity of any one machine, platform, or test."[6]
Argument: universal testing might be dangerous
Claim: false negatives might give false sense of security
Dr. Tom Moore, infectious disease specialist in Wichita, Kansas, stated in a CNBC article on April 16, 2020, that there is a risk "of false negatives, in which rapid tests show someone does not have the virus when they actually are infected.”[5]
Argument: universal testing is too expensive
Claim: testing might not be affordable for all
Dr. Tom Moore stated in a CNBC article on April 16, 2020 that “one potential major hurdle to ensuring widespread testing is the out-of-pocket cost of a screening to individuals. “The test has to be affordable,” ... “Otherwise, you will have people who won’t come in to do it.”[5]
