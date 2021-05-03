More than a dozen years have gone by, and Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard is still hoping new clues can shed light on a missing person’s case that has troubled detectives and haunted locals.

Ard took to social media to renew the call for information regarding the disappearance of Barbara Blount, a Holden woman who went missing in May 2008.

“It has been 13 years and we still don’t know what happened to Barbara Blount,” Ard said on the 13th anniversary of Blount’s disappearance. “We continue to work with the Blount family & to follow new leads. But, we need your help.”

Blount went missing at the age of 58 from her rural home on La. Hwy. 1036, near the St. Helena Parish line, around mid-day on May 2, 2008. Once they arrived on scene, deputies saw no signs of forced entry but also noted that the back door was open.

​During their search, deputies noticed that pots were stacked on her kitchen floor, leading authorities to believe she intended to clean that day. Valuables were left in the residence in plain view, and there was no appearance of a robbery. Detectives have since said it appeared someone may have lured her from her residence.

A torrential rainstorm hampered search efforts that day and in the days that followed, with the entire area covered in water. Authorities eventually found her vehicle, a 2006 Toyota Camry, approximately a quarter-mile north of her residence, parked on a hunting club road in a wooded area.

“​It rained so much, water covered the floor board,” authorities said.

Once the weather improved, the Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers canvassed the entire area, searching the waterway and wooded areas for any signs as to what may have happened. LPSO detectives interviewed “everyone with a possible connection to Blount,” and Louisiana State Police and the FBI also helped the Sheriff’s Office “chase every lead.”

The search continued for several weeks without any answers, and the Sheriff’s Office has pleaded with the public almost every May since for any information they might have.

‘It’s frustrating,” Ard said. “What happened to her? This is one of those cases that sticks with you. I think we all – including the family – just want answers and we don’t intend to stop until we get some.”

Said Blount’s daughter, Kristie Thompson, in 2018: “I just want to say that if anybody out there knows anything, please come forward. We need answers – that’s what we need.”

Blount, who would be 71 now, is described as 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 150 pounds. She was said to have green eyes and brownish-grey hair.

A Sunday school teacher at Magnolia Baptist Church, Blount was also described as “a wonderful Christian woman” who couldn’t wait to have grandchildren.

Anyone with information on the Blount case is asked to call the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office at (225) 686-2241 x1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).