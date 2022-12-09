Voters will head to the polls on Saturday, Dec. 10, for the final election in 2022.
In Livingston Parish, registered voters will cast their ballots for two tax renewals and three constitutional amendments. On a local level, there are runoff races in Killian and French Settlement.
Voters will go to their normal polling locations for the Dec. 10 general election. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. - 8 p.m. Those in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Election results will be posted on the Secretary of State’s website after the polls close.
When you go to the polls to cast your vote in an election, be sure to take one of the following:
– A driver’s license
– A Louisiana Special ID
– LA Wallet digital driver's license
– A United States military identification card that contains your name and picture
– Some other generally recognized picture ID that contains your name and signature
Those unable to provide any of the aforementioned documents may still cast a vote by signature on a voter affidavit.
Here’s a breakdown of what’s on the Livingston Parish ballot.
Two tax renewals
Livingston Parish voters will decide on two tax renewals, one for the Livingston Council on Aging and another for roads and bridges.
For the Council on Aging, voters will determine whether or not to extend a two-mill tax. If approved, the millage would stay on the books for another 10 years, starting in 2024 and ending in 2033.
The tax brings in roughly $1.2 million annually for the Council on Aging, which has provided services and aid to the senior citizens of Livingston Parish since 1973. The organization has four meal sites in Denham Springs, Livingston, Springfield, and Maurepas.
According to the proposition, funds from the millage would be “dedicated and used for the purpose of paying costs of programs for the elderly citizens of Livingston Parish to be administered by the Parish through the Livingston Council on Aging, including services, operations, capital improvements, equipment and other lawful expenses.”
The second tax renewal is for a five-mill millage for roads and bridges that would run for 10 years, beginning in 2023 and ending in 2032.
According to the proposition, funds from the millage would be used for “constructing, operating, and maintaining roads and bridges within the parish.” The tax is projected to raise roughly $3.2 million per year.
Constitutional amendments
Voters across the state will decide on three proposed amendments to the Louisiana State Constitution.
The proposed amendments pertain to the voting rights of non-U.S. citizens and the selection processes for members of the State Civil Service and State Police commissions.
A breakdown of the amendments, with information provided by the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana, is below:
Proposed Amendment No. 1: Requires U.S. citizenship in order to register and vote in Louisiana
– A vote “for” would ban people who aren’t U.S. citizens from registering to vote or casting ballots in Louisiana elections.
– A vote “against” would keep current language governing voting rights, which requires a person to be a Louisiana citizen to register to vote or cast ballots in elections.
Proposed Amendment No. 2: Requires Senate confirmation of gubernatorially appointed members of the State Civil Service Commission
– A vote “for” would require Louisiana Senate confirmation of the governor’s appointees to the State Civil Service Commission.
– A vote “against” would continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Civil Service Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.
Proposed Amendment No. 3: Requires Senate confirmation of certain members of the State Police Commission
– A vote “for” would require Louisiana Senate confirmation of governor’s appointees to the State Police Commission.
– A vote “against” would continue to let the governor appoint members to the State Police Commission without needing confirmation of those choices from the Louisiana Senate.
Local runoffs
There are also two runoff elections in Killian and French Settlement.
In Killian, Brent Ballard and Amanda Jacobsen are in contention for the final seat on the village’s Board of Aldermen. Ballard garnered 22 percent of the vote (205 total) during the Nov. 10 election, while Jacobsen picked up 21 percent of the vote (190 total).
In French Settlement, voters will decide between Sean Clouatre and Roland Gutbier for the final alderman seat. In the November election, Clouatre finished in second place among four qualifiers with 189 total votes (22 percent), just ahead of 174 votes (20 percent) for Gutbier.
