While the percentages paint a rough picture for Livingston Parish real estate, the raw data shows the market is still alive - albeit not as strong as it was when mortgage rates were low.
According to figures provided by the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors (GBRAR), there were 155 closed sales in July of 2023, a decrease of 37 percent from July 2022 (246 closed sales). However, the 155 closed sales in July were up over June figures, which showed 142 closed sales - or a rise of 9 percent.
Unfortunately, year-to-date home sales continue to be abysmal compared to the inflated numbers of 2022 which benefitted from low mortgage rates. According to GBRAR, through July 2022 1,579 homes had sold, compared to the 948 sold through July 2023 - a decrease of 40%.
Home prices in Livingston Parish are on the rise. After crossing the $200,000 median home value sometime in 2018, that rise has not stopped. According to GBRAR, median home values have increased 1.6 percent since July 2022, with a value of $248,875.
That trend continues year-to-date, as well, with median home prices resting at $242,030 through July 2023, compared to $240,000 from data collected through July 2022 - an increase of 0.8 percent.
Livingston Parish remains roughly 10% lower in home value compared to the median average across the entire GBRAR MLS, which services the 9-parish area centralized around Baton Rouge.
Other troubling figures for real estate continue to increase from July 2022 when compared to July 2023, including:
- Days on Market rose from 30 to 51 (+70 percent)
- Inventory of Homes rose from 340 to 42 (+23.8 percent)
- Months Supply of Inventory rose from 1.6 to 3.0 (87.5 percent)
