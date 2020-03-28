Cases of the novel coronavirus continue to increase in Louisiana, at a rate that is described by public and healthcare officials as "alarming."

Gov. John Bel Edwards implores, constantly via his press conferences, that Louisiana must "flatten the curve," or reduce the number of new cases, and therefore the number of new individuals hospitalized due to COVID-19.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control (CDC), COVID-19 is the official name being given to this specific strain of coronavirus, and "CO" stands for "corona," "VI" for "virus," and "D" for disease. Formerly, this disease was referred to as “2019 novel coronavirus” or “2019-nCoV”. There are many types of human coronaviruses including some that commonly cause mild upper-respiratory tract illnesses.

The virus can be spread via particulates through the air, usually from sneezing or coughing, but also via touch where the virus may rest on skin. COVID-19 can also survive on certain surfaces for a variety of times, including:

Copper up to four hours

Cardboard up to 24 hours

Steel and other metals for up to 72 hours

COVID-19 imparts a number of symptoms, many of them flu-like in nature, including fever, aches, pains, runny nose, headaches, and shortness of the breath. In many cases, carriers of the virus will appear asymptomatic - meaning they can spread the virus, but show no symptoms or complications.

Incubation for the virus is expected for about 14 days, with patients remaining infectious up to six days of the average eight-day recovery period.

However, a problematic portion of the disease is pneumonia. Deaths in the U.S., so far, tend to be among those with underlying health conditions. According to the American Lung Association, COVID-19 and its pneumonia component can cause more serious issues for the following demographics:

Older adults or very young children.

People whose immune system does not work well.

People with other, serious medical problems such as diabetes or cirrhosis of the liver.

Possible complications include:

Respiratory failure, which requires a breathing machine or ventilator.

Sepsis, a condition in which there is uncontrolled inflammation in the body, which may lead to widespread organ failure.

Acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), a severe form of respiratory failure.

Lung abscesses, which are infrequent, but serious complications of pneumonia. They occur when pockets of pus form inside or around the lung. These may sometimes need to be drained with surgery.

To treat many of these extreme complications, patients will require respiratory treatment via a ventilator or other oxygen-delivering apparatus. This is usually done in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The novel coronavirus increased by more than 500 positive cases overnight, bringing the total in Louisiana to 3,315 confirmed cases, according to the latest figures from the Department of Health.

The state has performed roughly 25,000 public and private COVID-19 tests.

Across the state, the death toll from COVID-19 reached 137, up by 18 from the previous day, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. 927 patients have been hospitalized in Louisiana, mostly in the New Orleans area, with 336 of them on ventilators.

Edwards continues to repeat dates that will result in new difficulties for healthcare treatment, specifically in the New Orleans area, beginning in April.

First, the governor expects the state to run out of ventilators on April 2, if the growth curve continues to climb. Six-to-eight days later, according to the governor, critical healthcare will fail in the Louisiana Department of Health's Region 1 - which is the New Orleans region.

Finding new ventilators has been problematic, the governor explained, because every state is trying to pull from the same supply chains. The governor expects to receive 400 more ventilators from national sources in the coming 10 days, while 192 have arrived and been placed.

The state has a backup supply of just over 1,000 ventilators, which have not been touched.

President Donald Trump approved the state's "Major Disaster Declaration," the fourth state to do so, and has tapped major manufacturers to begin producing ventilators as opposed to their normal supply chain. The disaster approval opens up new supply chains for the state, and the ability to be reimbursed for disaster expenditures.

With states such as New York, California, and Washington State facing lock down procedures, they will also need more equipment to fight their ever-mounting number of cases.

And they have more money.

The state will also be expanding ICU bed capacity, through the use of current hospital rooms which are unused, as well as the New Orleans Convention Center, and finally two military "mobile hospitals" will be provided, with 250 beds each.

But, those rooms and beds must have staff, equipment, pharmacies, and supplemental providers to function - which are also in short supply. The governor has reached out to retired or former healthcare professionals to volunteer, through the following link ----> https://covid-19lavolunteers.org.

Personal protective equipment (PPE) is also in short supply. Many local seamstresses are putting together masks as quickly as possible to donate, as well as local businesses shipping equipment donations to municipalities and hospitals.

Despite those measures, the governor continues to push the "stay at home" order and for Louisiana residents to "flatten the curve," or else the Bayou State's ability to treat patients will fail and doctors will have to make difficult decisions regarding patient care.

A scenario which has already played out in other parts of the world.

Why the comparisons to Italy?

Viruses, especially COVID-19, know no background - economic, race, or any other measure that can be imagined. It also has the potential to spread in an exponential manner.

What does that mean? The CDC describes it as one person's ability to give it to three people, each of whom gives it to three people each, and each of those new virus carriers gives it to three more people. Within two interactions, you now have 28 carriers of COVID-19 (including the original).

This scenario also works backwards, hence the ideas of "social distancing" and "stay at home." Any individual's connection or exposure to the virus can be tracked back through any of those potential carriers.

Italy, for example, experienced the exponential growth described in this manner. The norther portion of the country had a direct connection to China through specific textile manufacturing, and COVID-19 found its way to southern Europe quickly.

As reported by national news outlets, residents did not take the virus seriously. By "Day 20" of the virus' detection within Italy, 3,089 cases had been discovered. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in Italy after a 38-year old man checked himself into the hospital on Feb. 20.

If that sounds familiar, "Day 20" in Louisiana was Saturday, which saw 3,300 raw cases reported by the Department of Health.

The state of Louisiana has also tested at a slower pace, due to supply chain issues with COVID-19 testing and limited resources.

Eventually, Italy had to completely lock down the country in order to curb the spread of COVID-19. Pictures of military trucks filled with bodies hit social media, as the government had to step in for body disposal.

Why? How could this happen in a country of 60 million?

Specifically in northern Italy, healthcare was overrun. Gov. Edwards continues to reiterate that health care infrastructure is designed for a specific number with regard to population. With the rapid spread of COVID-19, Italian hospitals - specifically ICU wings - swarmed with cases. Ground-level reports suggested that doctors were having to decide who received the best care — and who didn't — based on prior health history and a percentage of success.

It was also reported that Italy's hospitals were hamstrung by a particularly bad flu season. With beds already taken, the country's ability to surge capacity was weakened. Italy has now reached nearly 1,000 deaths, per day, and the death toll has exceeded 10,000 in just five weeks.

Louisiana's comparisons to Italy are discussed for one reason - Italy has healthcare infrastructure for 60 million people, Louisiana has healthcare infrastructure for 4.7 million.

Louisiana is, roughly, two weeks behind Italy on the COVID-19 timeline.

Where does Livingston Parish come in?

Gov. John Bel Edwards has a working theory, that has been accepted by Louisiana Department of Health Officials, that COVID-19 had its beginnings in the Big Easy, during Mardi Gras.

"Some day, an aspiring epidemiologist will receive their doctorate tracking this virus back through Louisiana," Gov. Edwards said.

Since "Day 1" of the virus' official detection, 1,298 cases have emerged in Orleans Parish, with 744 in Jefferson Parish just next door. They have 70 and 26 deaths, respectively. Both parishes, as well as St. Bernard and Plaquemines, are part of LDH Region 1.

East Baton Rouge and Ascension parishes are part of LDH Region 2. East Baton Rouge has 154 cases, as of Saturday, with 4 deaths. Ascension Parish has 107 cases, with 1 death.

As of Saturday, 12 cases of COVID-19 were reported among Livingston Parish residents, one of them being Ward 2 Marshal Joe Shumate. The first case of COVID-19 in a Livingston Parish resident was reported 9 days ago, on March 19.

Livingston Parish remains underserved with regard to healthcare, with many patients going to Baton Rouge or Hammond for their needs - especially critical healthcare. While small clinics and urgent care facilities exist, they are not equipped to handle "ICU-type" cases.

Our Lady of Lake - Livingston has the only Emergency Room facility in the parish, with roughly 15 beds and a full staff. Their ICU capacity is, roughly, four. North Oaks Health Systems has an Emergency Room for services in the Hammond area.

“Our Lady of the Lake has been preparing and reviewing plans that anticipate a potential surge of patients as a result of COVID-19 - We are prepared," a statement from OLOL's central office said.

"We have specific plans for a variety of escalating scenarios, but hope we never have to use them."

"In order to prevent strain on the healthcare system, we are urging our community to stay home, practice social distancing, and avoid gatherings. It’s up to each of us to flatten the curve and stop the spread of the virus. If we don’t, hospital capacity may become an issue as it has in Italy.”

The News is waiting for statements from LDH regarding critical care capacity in the Baton Rouge and Hammond areas.

If the curve is not flattened in New Orleans, roll over patients could find themselves in hospitals north of the Crescent City. If hospitals in Baton Rouge continue to fill, residents in Livingston Parish may have to look to Tangipahoa for care - if St. Tammany, which is also part of LDH Region 9, hasn't already filled them.

St. Tammany has 134 cases, while Tangipahoa has 10.

Currently, the Livingston Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is handing out any PPE they can acquire to local first responders.

But the governor is asking residents to practice the mitigation measures and social distancing to "flatten the curve," so that these hospitals will not be overwhelmed.

Governor Edwards continues to emphasize social distancing and mitigation efforts, even putting a "stay at home" order into effect to try and express the potential issues that could be caused by this virus.

The stay at home order still allows residents to:

Go to grocery or warehouse stores Pickup food from restaurants Go to pharmacies Go to the doctor's office, should the doctor allow it

You can also:

Care for or support a friend or family member Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise - just keep at least six feet between you and others Walk your pets and take them to veterinarian if necessary Help someone to get necessary supplies Receive deliveries from any business which delivers

The governor's office says you should not:

Go to work unless you are providing essential services defined by this order Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out Visited loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility

The difference between "stay at home" and "social distancing" is that stay at home is a more strict version. It means:

Stay at home is a stricter form of social distancing

Only go out for essential services

Stay six feet away or more from others

Don't gather in groups of 10 or more

The governor wanted to emphasize that these measures weren't "quarantine" - residents could still utilize essential services and would not be restricted to home at all times.

Good practices for social distancing and hygiene include:

No gatherings of 10 or more

Wash hands for 20 seconds or more

Sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow

Disinfect common surfaces

Those who are essential must go to work, but individuals who can work from home are asked to do so. Businesses should limit their interaction with the public as much as possible.

The Governor updated his public health emergency proclamation to include the following: