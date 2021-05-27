They say 'do what you love.'
And, supposedly, the same can apply to food and drink.
That's why local real estate agent Kay Landry had to buy in to an also local nutrition franchise to become business partners with Daniel Sylve. Wildcat Nutrition, which has been in operation for roughly a year, was a regular stop for Landry when she went to appointments with clients.
Landry, who was trying to move to a more healthy diet while navigating the demanding schedule of real estate, was hooked almost immediately to the premise of Wildcat Nutrition.
"It was easy to stop in, grab what I needed, and go," Landry explained, "I loved the flavors, and there's no sugar."
What's the secret to the success? The base product, a 'loaded tea,' offers everything someone on-the-go could possibly want to not only remain on a good diet with nutrition, but keep that 'edge' when working through the day.
Each drink is 'loaded' with a combination of green, black, and oolong teas that promote energy and metabolism, Landry explained. They also contain ginseng and guarana for energy, focus, and mental clarity. Each loaded tea contains only 24 calories, four carbs, and zero sugars.
It doesn't stop there - two other options exist. 'Beauty teas' contain all of the Loaded Tea ingredients, but with added collagen for skin health. There's also protein teas which, again, contain all of the loaded tea basics, but also contains a protein mix with 17 grams of protein and nine carbohydrates.
The shop also offers meal replacement shakes, which are a little heavier on the nutritional side, and kids drinks. Prices range from $7.50 to $9, pre-tax.
When picking staff for their location, Landry said that there were two qualities each employee had to have - energy, and love for their community.
"As residents of Livingston Parish, customers can rest assured when they support Wildcat Nutrition, they are supporting a local business that truly cares about the community," Landry explained.
Landry was big on the company's mixologist, Joey, and his piece of the Wildcat Nutrition puzzle. Joey, she explained, is 'amazing.'
"Customers can explain what kind of flavors they want, and Joey helps them pick the right tea," Landry explained, also stating she's never heard a negative comment about his choices. "We've heard Joey mixes the best teas in the Baton Rouge area.
"Really, all of our staff are great and love helping out customers, so they can pick the right tea for their taste buds."
Wildcat Nutrition is located at 9794 Florida Boulevard, Sta. A, in Walker. They are open Monday through Friday, 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. They can be found on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/wildcatnutrition70785
When asked why they chose Walker for the location, community was the main answer.
"The business was already here when I bought in, and was doing well and the community embraced it," Landry said. "I didn't want to kill that momentum and I love Walker, so we decided to keep it here."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.