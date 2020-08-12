The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries has cited a woman for allegedly releasing a lizard into the wild in Livingston Parish.
Jennifer Myers, 34, was cited for releasing a monitor lizard out of a window of her residence in Denham Springs, the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported Wednesday afternoon.
Illegally releasing a monitor lizard brings up to $950 in fines and 120 days in jail.
On Tuesday, agents were alerted to a social media post that alleged Myers had illegally released a Nile Monitor Lizard, the largest lizard species in Africa that can grow up to 6.5 feet in length and weigh up to 17.8 pounds.
During the investigation, agents were able to contact Myers at her residence, where she admitted to releasing the lizard.
Michael Lauraine, who claimed the lizard is his in a Facebook post, asked residents to be on the lookout for the lizard but not to approach it, as it may react “out of fear.” He said the lizard is currently anywhere from two to three feet in length.
“He is scared and he is very fast and can be dangerous, [so] the sooner I have him back the better,” said Lauraine, who claims the animal is legal. “He's only going to grow faster and faster so don't brush this (situation) aside. This is important.”
The lizard is still on the loose, and anyone who comes into contact is urged to contact LDWF at 1-800-442-2511.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office is assisting the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.