Dr. Blake Williamson of Williamson Eye Center has placed the first DURYSTA™ implant, a breakthrough glaucoma treatment for patients suffering from Open-Angle Glaucoma or Ocular Hypertension.
The first patient in Louisiana received this innovative new treatment today at Williamson Eye Center in Baton Rouge.
DURYSTA™ is covered by insurance and for the first time, patients suffering from one of the world’s leading causes of blindness have an option to treat their disease with a simple procedure that does not require anesthesia and provides relief from expensive and time consuming eye drop treatments. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the launch of DURYSTA™ also allows patients more safety through reduction of touching their face and eyes required with a traditional eye drop regimen.
“The DURYSTA™ implant represents a potential paradigm shift in the way we treat glaucoma as it is the first sustained drug release implant which can be used to lower eye pressure. Instead of having to use daily eye drops, which are expensive and have side effects, DURYSTA™ is covered by insurance and can be directly implanted into the eye allowing for a steady, controlled dose to be delivered over the course of several months,” said Dr. Blake Williamson, Cataract, Refractive and Glaucoma Surgeon at Williamson Eye Center, “while not having to worry about using daily eyedrops has many lifestyle benefits, this technology is especially welcomed for it’s safety benefits during the current COVID-19 pandemic when we are trying to reduce the frequency with which we touch our face.”
Glaucoma is a group of diseases that can damage the eye’s optic nerve and result in vision loss and blindness. There are two major categories “open angle” and “closed angle” glaucoma. Open angle is a chronic condition that progresses slowly over a long period of time without the person noticing vision loss until the disease is very advanced, that is why it is called “sneak thief of sight.”
Through Allergan, eligible patients for DURYSTA™ will also be enrolled in benefits verification and savings programs to make treatment affordable.
About DURYSTA™
DURYSTA™ is a prostaglandin analog indicated for the reduction of IOP in patients with OAG or OHT.
DURYSTA™ is an ophthalmic drug delivery system for a single intracameral administration of a biodegradable implant containing 10 mcg bimatoprost. DURYSTA™ should not be re-administered to an eye that received a prior DURYSTA™. DURYSTA™ is preloaded into a single-use applicator to facilitate the administration of the biodegradable implant directly into the anterior chamber of the eye.
For more information on DURYSTA™ or to schedule an evaluation at Williamson Eye Center, please contact:
Williamson Eye Center
225-924-2020
About Williamson Eye Center
The Williamson Eye Center, one of the South’s largest and most prestigious eye centers, has earned a reputation over the years not only for excellent patient care, but for major contributions to research development in cataract and refractive surgery, glaucoma treatment and implantable lenses for decades. The Williamson Eye Center offers the convenience of six locations, an outpatient surgery center, a laser vision correction center, 2 cosmetic center locations, and 5 Opticals, as well as the support of 12 physicians, 4 physician assistants and over 100 employees. For more information about Williamson Eye Center visit its website at williamsoneye.com.
About Allergan Eye Care
As a leader in eye care, Allergan has discovered, developed, and delivered some of the most innovative products in the industry for more than 70 years. Allergan has launched over 125 eye care products and invested billions of dollars in new treatments for the most prevalent eye conditions including glaucoma, ocular surface disease, and retinal diseases such as diabetic macular edema and retinal vein occlusion. Our eye care pipeline includes 13 additional agents for multiple ocular conditions.
Our commitment to the well-being of patients is also reflected in social responsibility. Allergan, The Allergan Foundation and The Allergan International Foundation support more than 150 organizations around the world working to improve lives and communities. We remain steadfast in helping eye care providers deliver the best in patient care through innovative products and outreach programs.
