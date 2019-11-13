Someone, somewhere, has $50,000 in POWERBALL winnings waiting for them.
According to the Louisiana Lottery website, a ticket purchased at 34000 LA-16, Denham Springs, LA 70706 - which is the Circle K in front of Duke's Seafood Restaurant in Watson - was a winner.
A $50k winner.
The winning numbers were: 07, 10, 20, 44, 57, 03. The drawing was held on May 22 of this year, and the winnings expire on Nov. 18 at midnight.
The options to claim your pirze depend upon the amount and type of prize won:
$600 or Less
Lottery Retailer
- Any Lottery Office
- By Mail
- More Than $600
More Than $600
- Any Lottery Office
- By Mail
- When claiming your winning ticket, you must provide current photo identification and provide your Social Security Number for tax purposes.
Lotto Jackpots & Powerball / Mega
Millions Prizes over $510,000
- Louisiana Lottery Corporate Headquarters ONLY (Baton Rouge)
- Powerball, Mega Millions and Lotto jackpot winners should call the Louisiana Lottery at 225-297-2000 for specific information on claiming jackpot prizes.
Prize Claim Deadlines
- Winning draw-style game prizes must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing in which the prize was won.
- Winning scratch-off prizes must be claimed witin 90 days of the announced game closure.
