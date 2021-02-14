The National Weather Service is issuing multiple watches and warnings ahead of a potentially dangerous ice storm scheduled to hit southeastern Louisiana sometime Monday.
A Winter Storm Warning will be in effect from 12 a.m. - 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15.
For the Winter Storm Warning, forecasters said “significant icing” is possible, with total ice accumulations of one tenth to four tenths of an inch. The National Weather Service said power outages and tree damage “are likely due to the ice.
Heavy freezing rain or sleet is expected across southeast Louisiana during the day Monday before ending from west to east toward sunset. Forecasters said the expected precipitation amounts, especially of ice, “are likely to produce significant impacts.”
The National Weather Service said even colder air will arrive Monday night after the precipitation ends, producing wind chill values in the single digits and teens overnight Monday night and Tuesday morning.
“Travel could be nearly impossible,” forecasters said. “The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. The dangerously cold wind chills could result in hypothermia or frostbite if precautions are not taken.”
Additionally, a Hard Freeze Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16.
A Wind Chill Watch will be in effect from 6 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16. Wind chills may reach as low as 5 above zero, forecasters said.
The warning and watch zones include Livingston Parish.
Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency last week ahead of the inclement weather. In the announcement, Edwards said community sites for COVID testing managed by Louisiana’s National Guard will close on Monday and Tuesday.
***Freezing Rain Threat Ongoing***— NWS Shreveport (@NWSShreveport) February 14, 2021
Pockets of freezing rain and freezing drizzle have developed this morning, leading to icy roads and accidents. This threat will continue through Noon. Please avoid travel this morning, just a slightly damp road can quickly become icy. pic.twitter.com/7skLUFYf0a
On Sunday morning, the National Weather Service office in Shreveport reported via social media that “pockets of freezing rain and freezing drizzle” had already developed, “leading to icy roads and accidents.”
“Please avoid travel this morning, just a slightly damp road can quickly become icy,” the post said.
According to the NWS Shreveport office, the state can expect:
-- Lingering freezing rain/drizzle in some areas across the region.
-- Confidence is increasing in a major winter storm for the region on Monday with another winter storm on Wednesday.
-- Cold temperatures and dangerous wind chills expected Monday and Tuesday.
Officials are urging people to prepare for the freezing temperatures. For pets and animals, bring them inside wherever possible and make sure drinking water stays unfrozen. For homes, protect pipes and safely operate heating devices.
People can visit www.511.la.org for updates on road conditions. GOHSEP is closely monitoring this weather threat and stands ready to support our local partners and state agencies if needed.
