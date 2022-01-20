A winter weather advisory will go into effect Thursday night through Friday morning with a cold front heading toward southeast Louisiana, bringing with it a wintry mix of frigid temperatures and freezing rain, according to the National Weather Service.
The advisory will be in effect from 6 p.m. Thursday until 12 p.m. Friday. It covers all of southwest and coastal Mississippi and portions of southeast Louisiana, including the Northshore, metro Baton Rouge, and all the River Parishes.
The National Weather Service in New Orleans said the threat of icing has decreased somewhat but that light freezing rain remains possible, meaning any accumulation of ice on bridges would cause hazardous travel.
Freezing temperatures and wind chills are expected for several nights, with the coldest nights being Friday and Saturday nights. Forecasters expect temperatures to be in the mid to upper 20s both nights, though wind chills could drop temperatures to the teens in some places.
Due to the possibility of “very slippery elevated roadways and bridges,” forecasters are warning that “hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.” They also said that cold wind chills as low as 15 degrees could result in hypothermia “if precautions are not taken.”
The National Weather Service gave the following tips on Twitter:
– Dress in warm layers if venturing out
– Always follow manufacturer safety instructions if using a portable heater
– Check on elderly family/friends/neighbors
– Bring pets inside or ensure access to warm shelter and fresh water
