An announcement came Monday that had Louisiana citizens divided in the comments on the governor's live stream feed on Facebook.
Gov. John Bel Edwards Monday announced that the state would remain in Phase 2 after seeing increases in COVID-like illnesses, new cases, and hospitalizations in a large portion of the state. The state would dive into the data in 14 days, but the proclamation to extend Phase 2 would last for 28 days.
Dr. Alex Billioux, of the Louisiana Department of Health, produced a series of charts to show the rise of those metrics. He also produced an 'overall view' of the state, wherein on May 31 - when the state moved from Phase 1 to Phase 2 - those metrics had either plateau'd or were decreasing.
However, the doctor then switched to metrics as of Monday, June 22 - which produced a majority of reports that showed those metrics 'increasing' throughout the state. Three areas of the state were experiencing decreases in hospitalizations, with one area seeing a decrease in COVID-like illness, and one area seeing a decrease in new cases.
Before that presentation, the governor referenced a long-sought solution to the spread of COVID-19 - summer heat.
"(These factors) should put an end to the idea that summer - with increased heat and humidity - would cause the virus to disappear," Gov. Edwards said.
The novel coronavirus which causes the COVID-19 disease is surrounded by a layer of fat particles. Much like the virus that causes the cold, as well as the flu virus, scientists and doctors alike were hoping that increased heat and humidity would break that fat layer down quicker and kill the virus.
While early experiment results suggested that would happen, it didn't happen as quickly as desired. Increased humidity helps break down the fatty barrier with more haste, moreso than increased heat, according to an article from ABC, which cited an MIT study.
Unfortunately, those particles could still last up to 15 minutes in closed environments. While those results may not perfectly line up with the regular environment and reality, it still leaves time for person-to-person transmittal, which was described at the end of May as the "most effective means of transmitting COVID-19," which lead to the push to wear masks.
Heat and humidity can help reduce the amount of time COVID-19 can live on surfaces, however, those MIT sources reported. Both heat and humidity should also help reduce transmission, they said.
Beyond those studies, areas of the globe which already experienced higher heat than Louisiana saw increases in cases. Iran and Saudi Arabia, for instance, reported high case counts in March and April - although those deserts tend to be less humid than Louisiana.
The governor stated that individuals not taking the coronavirus seriously and going in public not wearing a mask and practicing other mitigation efforts has led to a resurgence in cases. The governor cited much of the southeast, which has experienced hot and humid temperatures the past month, as the example of why summer will not wipe out COVID-19.
Florida and Georgia, the two most populous southeastern states, have seen steady rises in cases. Florida increased 3,200, 3,800, and 4,000 cases Thursday through Saturday of last week. Georgia increased 900, 1,000, and 1,800 during the same time frame.
Florida has confirmed 100,000 cases of the novel coronavirus, with Georgia having 64,701.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.