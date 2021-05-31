They say never stop learning, and the city of Denham Springs has taken that to heart.
Especially with regard to disaster response.
In the wake of the Great Flood of 2016, the city worked with FEMA to move past the disaster and recover. While the relationship wasn't always perfect, one thing the Federal Emergency Management Administration did offer was disaster response training and how to best formulate and manage public and private partnerships.
But the real gold was in explaining how to get citizens involved with disaster response training.
In 2018, the city of Denham Springs as well as several other Livingston Parish and nearby governmental entities visited Emmitsburg, MD, a city which has grown around a national FEMA training facility. There, groups come together and are sent through a gauntlet of class training as well as simulated scenarios - sometimes without warning.
In the months before arriving, Denham Springs was required to come up with their own emergency operations plan in the wake of any disaster, whether that be hurricane, flood, tornado, or anything else that could cause community damage and require emergency services.
Through the 'impromptu' scenarios, the city learned that their operations plan was not nearly as comprehensive as it needed to be. But that was 'OK,' according to Denham Springs Emergency Manager Jason Populous, because they learned where the plan was 'shiny' and 'not so shiny.'
One of the areas where the city learned it needed improvement was community interaction, outreach, and training. Thus, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) was born and became a dedicated grassroots effort. The purpose of the team was to train and educate as many citizens of the community as possible in certain post-disaster safety methods - including first aid, life support skills, search and rescue, as well as fire and electrical safety.
Why? Because, as they teach at FEMA to inform citizens - 'the first 72 is on you.' Meaning, during a disaster, because of the potential for widespread damage and logistical issues, FEMA put together a training program to help citizens work through the first 72 hours after a disaster has passed.
"We want to educate citizens on how to first take care of themselves," Populous said, "and then they can spread out and help others."
Training for the program began in October of 2019, but COVID-19 pushed the courses to a digital landscape that made them 'less desirable,' according to Populous. Gov. John Bel Edwards' easing of COVID-19 restrictions in his last month's proclamation has opened the door for in-person training to start once again.
CERT training is a two-day event that puts students into 'modules' that refer to the previous benefits of the course. Trainees are giving some classwork and then real life scenarios, much like the city's trip to Emmitsburg, to help them understand what could happen in real time.
Current CERT trainees also serve an extra function - volunteer work. Whenever preparations for a disaster begin, including sand or food distribution, CERT team members are on-hand to help with instruction and labor.
The city's Emergency Operations team also has a dedicated individual, Travis Tharpe, to work with Non-Governmental Entities (NGOs) to work in logistical tandem with the city for the most positive effect. This includes churches, as well as Pinnacle Search & Rescue (members of the 2016 Cajun Navy.)
"This creates a scenario where we're all working in tandem," Populous explained. "That way we're not sending police or firefighters to an area that could already be handled by the CERT or volunteer team."
Also born from the Emmitsburg trip is a true 'Emergency Operations Center' inside Denham Springs City Hall's new location. The EOC will allow Populous and his team of city managers to direct response for a disaster, in real time.
The crew got their first taste of action before Hurricane Barry made landfall in 2019. While dry air and wind sheer off the coast dissipated quite a bit of the rainfall, Denham Springs still saw several inches and it gave the city - and it's CERT team - a chance for a dry run to learn.
That situation provided a lot of valuable information when constructing the EOC inside city hall. That included separate stations for city department heads, a complete list of every situation the group responded to, as well as an extra 'situation room' where the group could meet and discuss new strategies.
CERT and emergency operations for the City of Denham Springs are currently building their own website and social media to inform the public. Populous asks that anyone interested in the upcoming in-person training sessions contact the city of Denham Springs at 225-665-8121.
