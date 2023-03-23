So far in 2023, the average length for a Livingston Parish Council is nearly 100 minutes.
After Thursday, the average will shrink.
The March 23 meeting of the Livingston Parish Council lasted less than 10 minutes after only four of the nine members were present, meaning the council didn’t have enough for a quorum to take any action.
The council typically meets on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month, with council members and the public gathering inside the council chambers in Livingston. And over the last few years, those meetings have routinely dragged on until late at night, with some exceeding three hours.
But not Thursday: Because there weren’t council members for a quorum, the meeting, which started at 6 p.m, ended at 6:09 p.m. without any action being taken on the nearly 30 agenda items.
Chairman John Wascom told The News jokingly called it "the shortest meeting in council history."
“I’ve never seen anything like that,” Wascom told The News.
Four council members were present: Wascom, of District 4; Erin Sandefur, of District 5; Randy Delatte, of District 8; and Shane Mack, of District 9.
The five absent council members were: Jeff Ard, District 1; Garry Talbert, District 2; Scooter Keen, District 3; Gerald McMorris, District 6; and Tracy Girlinghouse, District 7.
Three members — Ard, Girlinghouse, and Talbert — said they were unable to attend the meeting due to personal or work reasons. The other two could not immediately be reached, though Wascom noted that McMorris told him last week he'd be unable to attend Thursday.
The council needs at least five members to have a quorum.
Since the council was unable to take action Thursday, Wascom said he has called a special meeting for Monday, March 27. That means the issues the council would've tackled Thursday will now be discussed Monday.
You can find the agenda for Monday (03/27/2023) below, as compared to the agenda for Thursday's meeting (03/23/2023) which can be found further below.
