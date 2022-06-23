Every year around the Independence Day holiday, City of Denham Springs officials remind citizens that the use of fireworks is not allowed within city limits.

In recent years, that rule has been broken more and more.

But this year, there may be penalties for doing so.

City officials are once again reminding folks that it is illegal to shoot off fireworks within Denham Springs city limits, a rule officials say will be enforced more strictly this year.

The use of pyrotechnics — the term Denham Springs uses for any “sparkler, squib, rocket, firecracker, Roman candle, signal lights, fireworks, or other devices or composition used to obtain visible or audible pyrotechnic display” — is illegal within corporate limits, according to the city’s code of ordinances.

The law does not pertain to public fireworks displays that have been authorized by the City Council and permitted by the Denham Springs Fire Department.

Mayor Gerard Landry said the problem has grown worse in recent years and that law enforcement will be taking a harder stand against it this year.

“It’s been an issue because people aren’t paying attention,” Landry said. “And I really don’t want my cops to go out and start writing people a bunch of tickets, but we can’t have it.”

The city has had a fireworks ban in place for decades, though it has been modified at times.

A full ban was in force in the city from 1967 through 1994 before the law was accidentally left out of the book of ordinances during the 1994 update, which amounted to a repeal, according to an earlier report by The News.

The issue became a hot topic in the mid-2000s as council members debated between another all-out ban or allowing the discharge of fireworks on certain days. An ordinance allowing the use of fireworks around New Year’s and the Fourth of July was adopted in 2006 before the council reinstated the full ban the following year.

Councilwoman Lori Lamm-Williams, who was on the council that adopted the ban in 2007, said citizens followed the latest law for years before violations started popping up a few years ago. Lamm-Williams said the problem started “getting out of control” after the historic 2016 flood as residents who knew the law moved out and people who didn’t know the law moved in.

The issue has continued to get worse, which she and other officials said poses a safety problem for the 7.3-square-mile city.

“We’re just too small, the subdivisions are too close together,” she said. “It’s just not safe. It’s too loud, and it goes on and on and on. There’s never a stopping point.”

Landry made similar comments to Lamm-Williams regarding people simply not knowing the law but noted that recent offenders are those who know the law and are “doing it anyway.” It results in the police and fire departments getting inundated with complaints.

“Some people move here and don’t know, and we get that, so the cops will go out and warn them,” Landry said. “But now it’s getting to the point that we have people who have lived here and know better and they’re doing it anyway.”

Police Chief Shannon Womack said there will be extra cops patrolling the city to enforce the ordinance. He warned that violators are subject to a summons and seizure of their fireworks.

According to the city’s code of ordinance, violators face a $100 fine for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.