Don't put the cart before the horse, so the saying goes.
And that's just what an appointed board is trying not to do.
The master plan committee has prepared it's white papers for upgrades to the zoning portion and drainage portion of the 2013 'Envision Livingston Master Plan.' With approval from the parish council to divert for matching to grants to make the upgrades, now the committee has to answer the question - how do we make those upgrades?
The path started Tuesday night, when the committee welcomed Jerry Klier to discuss planning and zoning in the city of Walker. Klier is the chairman of the city's planning and zoning commission.
Klier provided the committee with a copy of Walker's Unified Development Code (UDC) before the meeting. The code provides specific guidelines for each zoning prospect, including residential, commercial, and industrial.
For each variation, the UDC recommends specific criteria. For instance, for specific residential variations (dubbed R-) the guidelines would include rough figures for number of square feet, lot size (which would, in turn, determine subdivision size), and types of homes which might include single-family, multi-family, or town homes.
Zoning has been a consistent conversation at the parish council level, specifically with regard to new subdivision development. According to parish councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7), zoning would allow the council more power in granting approval, or disapproving, of new subdivisions.
As it stands, now, if a subdivision passes a drainage impact study, traffic study, and asks for no waivers the parish council must approve it. Zoning would provide extra ammunition for the council to enforce more restrictions - including the aforementioned lot sizes, subdivision densities, and total square footage per home.
The council passed the 2013 'Envision Livingston Master Plan' in October of 2019 and have been working since to implement portions of the plan. Zoning would require individual votes of the people in parish council districts for passing, but a UDC would be required first before zoning could be implemented.
The Master Plan Committee meets at 6 p.m. in the parish council chambers.
