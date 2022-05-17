Using a number of state and federal sources, the cities of Walker and Denham Springs have prepared a list of tips for their residents to keep in mind as hurricane season approaches.
Hurricane season runs June 1 through Nov. 30.
Before a storm happens, residents should evaluate their homes’ insurance coverage. Talk to your insurance agent to make sure your coverage is adequate to repair or rebuild your home. Check your hurricane deductible.
If you do not have flood insurance, consider buying it. Your homeowner policy does not cover flood damage. And remember flood insurance does not take effect for 30 days.
It is also wise to know your area’s risks. Sign up for your community’s warning system or listen to emergency alerts from the National Weather Service (NOAA). Are you at risk of flooding? Check with your local floodplain management office for your flood zone.
When a hurricane warning is issued, gather needed supplies for at least three days, and don’t forget your pets’ needs, too. If told to evacuate, do so.
Do not walk through flood waters, as currents can be deceptive. Six inches of moving water can knock you off your feet. Do not drive around barriers as roads and bridges may be washed out.
Protect your property by decluttering drains and gutters. Install check values in plumbing to prevent backup. Consider hurricane shutters. Temporary barriers such as sand bags and water inflatable dams can help fight against rising floodwaters.
Place furniture and appliances on concrete blocks and secure outside items, such as lawn and garden equipment. Secure your family valuables and important documents such as birth/health records, insurance policies, tax information and back up your computers.
After the event, be careful during clean-up and wear protection. Do not touch electrical equipment if it is standing water. Avoid wading in flooded water that can contain dangerous debris. Do not enter a damaged structure, as it may be unstable.
Use generators or other gasoline powered machinery only outdoors. Document any property damage by taking photos, and contact your insurance company.
If your home or business is damaged, contact your local building department before starting repairs. There will be permits and building regulations you’ll need to be aware of.
Take an active role in your safety.
Useful websites: www.gohspep.la.gov, www.emergency.louisian.gov, www.nhc.noaa.gov, www.fema.gov, www.walker.la.us, www.cityofdenhamsprings.com.
