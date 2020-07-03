As rises in the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in places around the nation, Louisiana is no different. Large scale closings of beaches and other areas that usually host their own celebrations for America's Independence Day are closed and the Bayou State followed suit.
There will be no annual fireworks display on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge or New Orleans. The Town of Livingston cancelled their display, as well, but the City of Walker intends to move forward with their annual fireworks display with a 'business as normal' approach.
They have asked patrons to the event to social distance, however, and to bring many personal items from home that are required for a day in the sun - including chairs and sunscreen. Food and drink will be sold by local non-profits, and alcohol is strictly prohibited.
Local media, including WBRZ in Baton Rouge, and national media such as Fox News are offering broadcasts of fireworks displays on July 4th.
In the mean time, fire departments across the parish are asking those who decide to go out and purchase their own fireworks take precautions during this holiday weekend.
243 people on average go to the Emergency Room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. Sparklers are the largest culprit for injury, constituting 12% of ER visits, followed closely by firecrackers at 11%. 56% are caused by unspecified circumstances.
Injuries by age are as follows:
- 14% ages 0-4
- 11% ages 5-9
- 11% ages 10-14
- 13% ages 15-9
- 8% ages 20-24
- 34% ages 25-44
- 7% ages 45-64
- 1% ages 65+
The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released the following list of safety tips for those who decide to 'pop off' at home:
- Never allow children to play with or ignite fireworks
- Make sure fireworks are legal in your area before buying or using them
- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap
- Light fireworks one a time then move back quickly
- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.