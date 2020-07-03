As rises in the number of cases and hospitalizations rise in places around the nation, Louisiana is no different. Large scale closings of beaches and other areas that usually host their own celebrations for America's Independence Day are closed and the Bayou State followed suit.

There will be no annual fireworks display on the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge or New Orleans. The Town of Livingston cancelled their display, as well, but the City of Walker intends to move forward with their annual fireworks display with a 'business as normal' approach.

They have asked patrons to the event to social distance, however, and to bring many personal items from home that are required for a day in the sun - including chairs and sunscreen. Food and drink will be sold by local non-profits, and alcohol is strictly prohibited.

Local media, including WBRZ in Baton Rouge, and national media such as Fox News are offering broadcasts of fireworks displays on July 4th.

In the mean time, fire departments across the parish are asking those who decide to go out and purchase their own fireworks take precautions during this holiday weekend.

243 people on average go to the Emergency Room every day with fireworks-related injuries in the month around the July 4th holiday. Sparklers are the largest culprit for injury, constituting 12% of ER visits, followed closely by firecrackers at 11%. 56% are caused by unspecified circumstances.

Injuries by age are as follows:

14% ages 0-4

11% ages 5-9

11% ages 10-14

13% ages 15-9

8% ages 20-24

34% ages 25-44

7% ages 45-64

1% ages 65+

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) released the following list of safety tips for those who decide to 'pop off' at home: