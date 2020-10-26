There are 87,348 voters in Livingston Parish.

27% have already voted, one week before the regular election date of Nov. 3.

Registrar of Voters Jared Andrews reported Monday evening that 24,002 voters have cast ballots at either the Registrar of Voters office in Livingston, or the Denham Springs - Walker branch library satellite location.

Andrews expects enough voters will visit Tuesday to push the total early voting count over 30% of registered voters, which will take pressure off the polls next week for the regular election. Turnout for the presidential election in 2016 was 69.8% in Livingston Parish, a record, with just over 19,000 voting early using a special satellite location at Juban Crossing.

Andrews has been pleased with the public's willingness to take COVID-19 mitigation efforts seriously, he told the News Sunday night, and said so far things have gone 'smoothly' - although the extra hours are taking their toll.

"I'm feeling it, that's for sure," Andrews said of the extra 30 minutes in the morning and extra hour at night. Early voting runs through Oct. 27 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

After a federal judge ruled that a regular election delivery would not work amid COVID-19, and sided with Governor John Bel Edwards that COVID-19 mitigation efforts must be utilized by the Secretary of State to effectively deliver the election experience. So, early voting was extended to 10 days and the hours of operation expanded to give people time to come before and after work.

The registrar asked individuals not to be intimidated by lines, stating that they are there mostly due to COVID restrictions. Citizens reported to the news that the wait to vote took 45 minutes, at the worst times.

The Registrar of Voters also asked pollsters to be as prepared as possible to keep the line moving. Individuals can find a sample ballot below, or click here to see what items will be on their ballot.

Voters can read about the constitutional amendments on the ballot here ----->

Voters can also read about the parish's one-cent sales tax renewal here ----->