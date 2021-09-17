The final school in Livingston Parish to remain closed due to damage from Hurricane Ida will fully reopen next week.
With power restored on campus, the Maurepas School will welcome K-12 students back on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Superintendent Joe Murphy has announced.
Murphy said employees will report to work Monday, Sept. 20, to prepare for the students’ return.
“We have some exciting news!” the school posted on social media. “Students will return to school on Tuesday, September 21, 2021.”
The Maurepas School has been closed longer than any other school in the parish, but with its upcoming reopening, all of Livingston Parish’s 49 school sites will be back in operation next week.
“We are glad to announce that next week, with the return of Maurepas School, all of our students will be back in our classrooms,” Murphy said in a statement. “We know that having all our schools open doesn’t mean that our communities have returned to their normal routines, but it is a major step forward.”
“Throughout this recovery process, it has been our priority to ensure our campuses are safe, they have basic services, and that our bus routes are safe and accessible to our students.”
All school sites closed on Aug. 30, the day after Ida hit the state and moved directly through the parish. Damage from Ida, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the state, was widespread, leading to thousands of power outages and other issues, such as boil water advisories.
Thirty-six schools in the parish reopened on Sept. 10, followed by five more on Sept. 13. The seven schools in Albany and Springfield reopened this week but had to close again Wednesday due to weather conditions, pre-existing hazardous conditions, and road closures. Schools in both areas fully reopened on Thursday.
All students in the parish missed at least eight days due to Hurricane Ida. If they return on Tuesday as planned, Maurepas students will have missed 15 days.
Earlier this week, district leaders said a previously scheduled professional development day on Sept. 22 will be a regular school day to help make up for missed instruction time.
At the time, Murphy said the district is not taking away any scheduled school holidays or adding any days to the existing schedule, other than the Sept. 22 day. The superintendent said school officials build in extra days into the school calendar each year to account for weather-related closures.
“We may have to make adjustments later in the year, or we may see time added to some schools to assist them in making up class time missed, but we are not at that decision point yet,” Murphy said this week.
Livingston Parish Schools has 26,546 students enrolled in grades K-12 and nearly 4,000 employees who work in the district. The current enrollment is the district’s largest student population ever, making it one of the state’s largest public school districts.
