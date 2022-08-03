Summer break is nearly complete, and soon, class will be in session.
With the 2022-23 school year days away, Livingston Parish Public Schools officials released a list of “important dates” for students, employees, and families to keep in mind over the next few weeks.
The list includes return dates for teachers and students. There are around 26,000 students in the Livingston Parish public school system, along with roughly 4,000 employees.
Below are important dates in August pertaining to the beginning of the school year, per Livingston Parish Public Schools.
-- Thursday, Aug. 4: Teacher return to school
-- Tuesday, Aug. 9: Students return to school
-- Friday, Aug. 12: Pre-K girls and K girls attend school
-- Monday, Aug. 15: Pre-K girls and K boys attend school
-- Tuesday, Aug. 16: Pre-K boys and all K students begin
-- Wednesday, Aug. 17: Pre-K boys attend
-- Thursday, Aug. 18: All Pre-K students begin
