LIVINGSTON – A woman is dead Saturday night and a suspect is in custody in what is believed to be a domestic violence case, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.
“Unfortunately, I can confirm that one female has died tonight,” Sheriff Jason Ard said. “The evidence, at this hour, is pointing to this being a case of domestic violence.
“We can’t reveal names at this time as we work to alert family members connected to this case,” Ard said.
Deputies were called to the 19,000 block of McLin Road shortly before 7 p.m. in reference to a shooting, said Lori Steele, Sheriff’s Office public information officer.
“We know multiple rounds were fired at our crime scene,” Ard said. “Detectives are working to process the evidence collected.
“This investigation is very much ongoing.”
Anyone with information is asked to call (225) 686-2241 Ext. 1 or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
