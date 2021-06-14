A “beloved” Denham Springs woman died in a three-vehicle crash late Sunday morning, authorities have announced.
The Denham Springs Police Department has identified Gail Rippel, 85, as the victim of a fatal crash that occurred near the intersection of Pete’s Highway and Bay Street, authorities said in a statement.
According to the statement, officers were dispatched in reference to a three-vehicle traffic crash involving a Livingston Parish Fire Protection District 5 engine.
The driver of the fire truck, 23-year-old Cody Kahl of Denham Springs, was transported to the hospital and was subsequently released. The driver of the second vehicle, 65-year-old Louis Costanza, Jr., of Albany, refused medical attention at the scene.
Rippel was transported to the hospital after the crash and ultimately succumbed to her injuries.
At this time, authorities have determined that the District 5 engine and Costanza’s vehicle had been traveling northbound on Pete’s Highway while Rippel’s had been traveling southbound. The fire truck impacted the rear of a trailer being towed by Costanza’s vehicle, which then crossed the centerline and struck Rippel's vehicle.
Livingston Parish Fire District 5 Chief Joe Koczrowki released a statement regarding the “tragic accident” and asked for prayers for all involved.
“We are deeply saddened by this tragic accident,” Koczrowki said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and loved ones of the victim, who was a much beloved member of the Denham Springs community.
“Our response team is working with local authorities to investigate the incident. Livingston Parish Fire District 5 remains committed to the protection and safety of all its residents. We ask for our community to join us in a time of prayer and thoughtful consideration for all those involved in this incident over the coming days.”
A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Kahl at the hospital, although impairment is not suspected. The crash is currently under investigation by DSPD’s Traffic Division and Crash Reconstructionist.
