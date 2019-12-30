State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a mobile home fire in Walker that resulted in the death of a female occupant.
Around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 29, Livingston Fire District #4 responded to the fire call in the 36000 block of Walker North Road (Highway 447) in Walker.
Firefighters arrived to discover an unresponsive female outside of the mobile home. Investigators learned the 71-year-old resident had been pulled from the trailer by her son who lived next door and was alerted to the fire after hearing a loud boom outside. The woman was revived by first responders but later succumbed to her injuries at a local hospital.
Official identification and cause of death are pending an autopsy by the Livingston Parish Coroner’s Office.
While an exact cause of the fire remains undetermined, SFM investigators have determined the fire began in a bedroom and it has been classified as accidental.
State Fire Marshal H. “Butch” Browning is reiterating his plea from over the weekend for all residents to take home fire safety seriously as the total number of fatalities this month alone is now up to 11.
“We have now surpassed last year’s fire fatality count of 70 deaths after staying below 2018’s comparable statistics throughout the rest of the year,” said Browning, “This is not only sad for me to report, but disappointing as these deaths continue to appear completely preventable. We are urging everyone to look around your homes, and the homes of your elderly relatives and neighbors, to identify potential fire hazards and do something about them. Please, don’t become a statistic.”
Those hazards include heating devices too close to combustibles and overloaded electrical power sources while preventative actions include ensuring working smoke alarms are present and to “Get Out, Stay Out” when faced with a fire emergency.
The SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life partners with local fire departments and districts to install smoke alarms for families that need them. You can find more information on the program on our website lasfm.org.
