The female boater who went missing in the Tchefuncte River for several hours during treacherous weather last weekend has been pronounced dead, according to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF).
Laura Thomas, of Covington, died from her injuries Wednesday morning at the Lakeview Regional Medical Center in St. Tammany Parish, LDWF officials said in a statement.
She was 26.
Thomas was reported missing Friday evening after what investigators believe was a mishap on a personal watercraft on the river. At this time, agents believe Thomas struck a downed tree in the water and was then ejected into the water.
Rescue teams began looking for Thomas around 9 p.m. Friday. Along with LDWF enforcement agents, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office (STPSO) deputies and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for Thomas for around five hours until the search was called off around 2 a.m. Saturday due to intense thunderstorms.
Authorities resumed the search at first light Saturday. A good Samaritan found the missing PWC in the Tchefuncte River around 10:30 a.m. Thirty minutes later, STPSO deputies found Thomas “with only her head above water while wearing a personal flotation device,” LDWF officials said.
Thomas was transported to the boat launch where emergency medical services brought her to the Lakeview Regional Medical Center.
The LDWF Enforcement Division is serving as the lead investigative agency for the boating crash incident.
