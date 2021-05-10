RUSTON – The off-season continues to be a busy one for Louisiana Tech as the Lady Techsters landed former Denham Springs High School star and Wisconsin transfer Kate Thompson, signing the 6-foot-2-inch forward to a financial aid agreement.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kate Thompson to Louisiana Tech," said LA Tech Head Coach Brooke Stoehr. "Kate is a versatile big that can stretch the defense with her ability to shoot and also play with her back to the basket. She has great size and length to add to our interior attack. She gained valuable experience as a freshman competing at a high level in the Big 10.
"Kate is a great teammate and possesses a work ethic and desire to be successful that will fit well in our program. We look forward to watching her continue to develop during her time in Ruston and are excited to welcome her back to Louisiana and to the Lady Techster program."
Thompson was an all-state performer at Denham Springs High School where she helped lead the Yellow Jackets to the 2019 Louisiana Class 5A state title game. The two-time all-district honoree was named co-Offensive MVP as a junior and averaged a double double in high school. She was the Senior Class President and graduated Suma Cum Laude.
"Louisiana Tech has all three of the top things I was looking for in a school: great basketball program, high quality education, and proximity to home," said Thompson. "I am so thankful that God opened up the door for me to move back to Louisiana and become a Lady Techster."
During her one year at Wisconsin, Thompson saw action in all 24 games, making three starts as a freshman. She had a season-high seven rebounds against Illinois and nine points against Northwestern State. Over the final five games of the year, she averaged 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds for the Badgers.
