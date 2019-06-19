A son of Denham Springs was taken too soon.
Gage Tanner, a resident of Denham Springs going into his sophomore year at Denham High, died in an accident this past Sunday. The cause of death was an accident while riding an ATV, reportedly in East Feliciana Parish - near Clinton.
Tanner is survived by his parents, Amber Blackwell and Christopher Tanner; and brothers, Chandler Martin and Kale Tanner. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Doug Burgess and Donald Gill.
Visitation will be held at Seale Funeral Home on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 3 p.m. until services at 5 p.m.
Carol Baxter started a GoFundMe page for the family to help pay for memorial and funeral expenses. If you care to donate, go here or click below.
https://www.gofundme.com/f/gage-tanner-memorial-fund?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=fb_dn_cpgnstaticsmall_r&fbclid=IwAR3qwV4LfiRxrcVX-sJ7Y8X6sB5gR9332oI_OqbFwXDhLW5faqpAlUirfGs
