‘You are the voice’ | Peaceful march held in City of Walker to call for racial equality

WALKER -- Daniel Landry has participated in many marches during his life, but he’s never been more inspired than by the one he spoke at last weekend.

With a few hundred people gathered in a church parking lot in Walker, Landry thanked the marchers for “being the voice” for others who too often go unheard.

“I couldn’t be anywhere else once I was called,” Landry told the crowd. “All around the country, people are marching to stand against injustice and unrighteousness. You’re marching for the poor, those marginalized against in society, and being the voice for those who no longer speak.

“You are the voice for Ahmaud Arbery, Eric Gardner, Michael Brown, Breonna Taylor, and George Floyd.”

Landry’s speech was one of the highlights of a unity march that took place in the City of Walker on Saturday, June 13, to raise awareness for racial injustice.

The march was organized in response to the death of George Floyd, the African American man whose death in police custody last month has sparked demonstrations nationwide calling for racial equality and an end to unchecked police brutality.

Beginning at 6 p.m., marchers gathered at Unity Church of God in Christ before traveling down Hwy. 447 to Revival Temple and turning back. Protesters covered nearly four total miles in a little over 90 minutes, carrying signs and chanting phrases such as “George Floyd,” “No Justice No Peace,” and “Hands Up Don’t Shoot.”

At one point, demonstrators black and white chanted “Black Lives Matter” as they passed a small group of residents holding an anti-march demonstration. The residents waved American and confederate flags hooked to fishing poles as the marchers walked by.

At another point, marchers passed by a man who used his car speakers to play Sam Cooke’s “A Change is Gonna Come,” which was released during the Civil Rights Movement in 1964.

The march was organized by Alana Bell, a Walker native and president of Club Outreach. Bell said she went door-to-door to let pass out fliers about the protest, hoping to get the community’s support. She also worked with city leaders such as Mayor Jimmy Watson and Police Chief David Addison to make sure “this was a peaceful protest.”

“We wanted people to be able to peacefully voice their concerns,” she said.

Though she said she has rarely dealt with racism, Bell said she was moved to organize the protest because of her friends and family members who have.

With many videos of African Americans dying in police custody popping up, Bell said it’s wrong for law enforcement to “take someone’s life into their own hands” and added that nothing will change “if people don’t speak up for what’s right.”

“The bottom line is everything should be done in order,” she said. “You can’t take lives in your own hands. Arrest means take that person to jail and let them have their day in court. Don’t decide how someone’s fate is gonna come. That’s where the unfairness comes in. It’s just not right for you to take away life.

“What the African American community is asking for is for everybody to stop judging us. Know my character. You can’t say I’m a bad person until you know me. If you don’t know my character, how could you say I’m a bad person or a danger to anybody. If I did break the law, arrest me and follow the procedures. We’re not asking for anything more. We just want the same rights.”

Protests have been held across the country over the last two weeks following the death of Floyd, who died after he was being detained by four Minneapolis police officers on May 25.

Several bystanders caught video of the interaction, which showed a police officer, later identified as Derek Chauvin, with his knee on Floyd’s neck as Floyd said “I can’t breath” and called out for this mother.

Floyd later died in a hospital, and the four officers involved in the incident have since been fired and arrested on charges related to his death. Chauvin, who pressed his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes, faces chagres of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s death.

Protests have been held in many states across the country, including in Louisiana, with the majority taking place in New Orleans and Baton Rouge. The protests have remained largely peaceful, though the New Orleans Police Department was recently captured spraying crowds with tear gas and shooting rubber bullets at protestors.

This marked the second demonstration held in Livingston Parish this month, following a peaceful march in Denham Springs on June 3. People who participated in both marches said they were the first of their kind in Livingston Parish.

Trenton Hall, an African American, was unable to participate in the Denham Springs protest but made it a point to attend the one in Walker, his hometown.

Before the march began on Saturday, Hall, a 2016 graduate of Walker High, said he has experienced racism firsthand. He recalled having a bottle of chewing tobacco thrown at him one day when he was walking home and another time being “pulled out of bed by my hair” when law enforcement raided a home he was staying in when he was 16.

Another time, he was walking down the street with a white friend when cops pulled over “because they thought I was potentially kidnapping her.” That wouldn’t have happened if he was white, Hall said.

“It’s things like that that are frustrating to me,” he said.

Seeing the video of Floyd’s detainment struck a nerve for Hall, who recently joined a protest on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge. If it could happen to Floyd, “it could happen to me,” he said.

“I tense up whenever I see a police car because I could get stopped for something I’m not even doing,” Hall said. “I’m scared that I’ll get pulled over for something and then I’ll get accused of another thing that might not even be relevant to why I’m being pulled over.

“Even knowing you’re not even doing anything wrong, you can still get in trouble for it. That’s not fair or right, and people are tired of it.”

One week before the march, Addison tried to quell those fears about law enforcement when he posted a message on his Facebook page saying no officer in his department would use “chokeholds” and other uses of force that “may restrict breathing” when detaining a suspect, adding that an deviation “will not be tolerated.”

Addison lended his support to the march on Saturday, having his officers guide marchers down Walker’s busiest road. Members of the WPD were joined by deputies from the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office.

He spoke to the crowd of marchers before the procession started, saying “we believe in what you believe in.”

“Justice, fairness, love, peace, and unity — that’s what we at the Walker Police Department strive to do, and I promise you that’s what we will do,” he said.

Roughly 45 minutes after starting at Unity Church of God in Christ, protesters made it to Revival Temple in Walker, where many people spoke as marchers gulped down water that was donated to the cause.

Along with Landry and Bell, Jarvus Ryes, president of the Walker Voters League, spoke to the crowd and commended those for getting involved.

“This right here is what it’s all about,” he said. “This is what communities do — they come together.”