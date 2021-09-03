Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard delivered a stern warning to looters as the parish continues to recover from Hurricane Ida, especially to those who do so after the nightly curfew goes into effect.
“If you think you’re gonna loot, if you think you’re gonna run around and steal things, you will go to jail,” Ard said. “And you will sit in jail until we have time to deal with you. Do not come to Livingston Parish stealing or doing any kind of crime. I have deputies from all over the state helping, and we are absolutely taking zero tolerance.”
Ard said deputies have issued 34 summons for people out after curfew so far, and their crimes varied.
But they weren’t issued a citation for simply being out after curfew, Ard said.
“Those curfew violators did not get pulled over and issued a summons because they were getting gas,” Ard said. “They had some other criminal activity going on.”
During a press conference with other Livingston Parish leaders Friday, Ard said two were arrested for stealing gas: One stole fuel from a business in St. Helena Parish, while another stole gas from residents.
Other arrests were made on people carrying illegal weapons, drugs, and drug paraphernalia, including some with drugs in the presence of a minor. One was arrested for theft of a motor vehicle, and others that were detained already had active arrest warrants.
Ard said the number of arrests is bound to grow in the coming days and weeks.
“My jail population is gonna grow,” Ard said. “It’s gonna happen. We’ve seen it too many times.”
As more power is restored to the area following Hurricane Ida, Livingston Parish leaders said they were modifying the nightly curfew that has been in effect since Sunday, the day the destructive storm hit.
This weekend, a nightly curfew will run from 12-6 a.m. and will run through Monday morning. Only those traveling to and from work and emergency personnel should be on the roads during the curfew, officials said.
But that doesn’t mean everyone who is out after curfew will be arrested, Ard stressed, adding that no one will be issued a citation “for doing what they were supposed to be doing.”
The sheriff said his deputies have been instructed to use their discretion when it comes to issuing citations for curfew violations, something he noted his office “always” does in emergencies.
Ard assessed the parish Thursday night and said he saw people out after curfew who were working or getting supplies, adding that his deputies “didn’t mess with them.”
“If you’re going to work… or to make sure your mother is okay, no problem,” he said. “If you have a business to run or are trying to get gas, we understand that. We’re very considerate about that.”
But later, Ard warned that “if you’re trying to break into someone’s business, then you got issues, and we’re gonna put you in jail.”
“I’m telling you, you need to stay out of here if you’re up to no good,” Ard said. “I’m gonna protect my citizens, and we’re gonna protect this parish.”
