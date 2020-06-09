Registration for a summer camp for children who want to work on their stage presence has officially opened up.
The Fourth Annual Walktown Theater Summer Camp will be held June 22-26 at Wholly Grounds Coffee House in Walker.
During the five-day camp, children in grades 2-12 will work on their acting chops under Livingston Parish gifted and talented theatre teacher Fab Reno, who has led several theater camps in the past.
Under Reno, students will be introduced to the basics of theater, character development with various scripts and skits, improvisation, set creation, costumes, and more. All levels of acting are welcome, Reno said.
Summer camp classes will be held from 9 a.m. until noon June 22-25. The camp will conclude with a showcase on Friday, June 26, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Actors are encouraged to arrive between 5:45-6 p.m. in costume or chosen character attire.
The cost for the camp is $135 per student (materials included), and sibling discounts are available. Since spots are limited, those interested are encouraged to email Reno at fabby225@gmail.com to register, pay, and save a spot. People can also pay via Venmo (@Fabiola-Reno).
Wholly Grounds Coffee House is located at 27988 Walker South Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.