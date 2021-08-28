Hurricane Ida will likely be one of the strongest storms to ever hit Louisiana when it makes landfall Sunday evening, with forecasters becoming more certain than ever about its current track and intensity, Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a sobering press conference Saturday.
“One thing we were told by the National Weather Service is that they’re extremely confident in the current track and intensity as forecast for Hurricane Ida,” Edwards said. “You don’t really hear them speaking about that level of confidence.
“We can sum it up by saying this will be one of the strongest hurricanes to hit anywhere in Louisiana since at least the 1850s,” Edwards continued. “We can also tell you your window of time is closing. It is rapidly closing.”
Ida strengthened to a Category 2 storm Saturday afternoon when it reached maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, according to an advisory from the National Hurricane Center. At 1 p.m., it was located about 290 south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving northwest at 16 mph.
Ida is expected to make landfall around 7 p.m. Sunday, likely in Terrebonne Parish, Edwards said. However, the governor noted that “landfall” means when the leading edge of the eye wall crosses from the Gulf to land. At that time, half of the storm will already be on land.
Ida’s projected landfall means the storm will likely pummel the state on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, which is blamed for an estimated 1,800 deaths from the central Louisiana coast to around the Mississippi-Alabama state line.
While acknowledging that Aug. 29 is “a very difficult anniversary,” Edwards said the state is better prepared to handle a dangerous storm than it was when Katrina struck in 2005.
“Tomorrow for many people is a very difficult anniversary,” Edwards said. “I’m also aware that it’s very painful to think of another storm making landfall on that anniversary. But every storm is different and brings its own challenges. We’re not the same state that we were 16 years ago.”
Hurricane Ida is expected to big “a huge storm,” with experts saying it could stretch as wide as 300 miles and affect southeast Louisiana from Lafayette to Baton Rouge and New Orleans.
Edwards declared a state of emergency on Thursday followed by requesting a Federal Declaration of Emergency from President Joe Biden. Edwards said Biden approved his request, paving the way for federal assistance.
The entire state is under some type of warning or watch, Edwards noted.
“Everybody out there needs to be very careful,” he said.
By 8 a.m. Sunday, forecasters expect tropical-storm-force winds to move inland across southern Louisiana.
Ida’s wind speed at landfall is expected to be 140 mph, which would make it a strong Category 4 storm. Though some weakening is expected after it strikes the coast, forecasters say winds of 110 mph are possible as far north as the Louisiana-Mississippi line as well as from Lafayette through Baton Rouge to New Orleans and all points south, including the river parishes.
Forecasters expect storm surge of 10-15 feet between Morgan City and the Mouth of the Mississippi River and another 7-11 feet from the river’s mouth to Ocean Springs, Mississippi.
Along with strong winds, Ida is forecast to dump 8-16 inches of rain across southeast Louisiana — with locally higher amounts of 20 inches possible — Sunday through Tuesday. With the heavy rain, flash flooding and river flooding are “very real concerns,” Edwards said.
Entergy has warned customers that power outages could last up to three weeks. Edwards said about 10,000 linemen have been positioned to work on outages, with up to 20,000 expected to arrive in the coming days.
The entirety of the Louisiana National Guard has been activated, with more than 5,000 soldiers available to respond.
Edwards announced that all state offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 30.
“By the time you go to bed tonight, you need to be where you intend to be to ride out the storm,” Edwards said. “The weather will start to deteriorate very quickly tomorrow.”
A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for the following:
-- East of Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge Louisiana to the Mississippi/Alabama border
-- Vermilion Bay, Lake Borgne, Lake Pontchartrain, and Lake Maurepas
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Intracoastal City, Louisiana, to the Mouth of the Pearl River
-- Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and Metropolitan New Orleans
A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for the following:
-- Mobile Bay
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the following:
-- Cameron, Louisiana, to west of Intracoastal City Louisiana
-- Mouth of the Pearl River to the Alabama/Florida border
