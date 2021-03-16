COVID-19 caused damage and delays for many industries, businesses, political movements, and unfortunately individual people.
That included the Master Plan committee, and subsequently zoning, which went dark after the spread of the coronavirus shut down government meetings for a time. The committee never rebooted, and despite having a Master Plan on the books, nothing further came of it.
The committee hit road block before COVID which put any plans of parish wide zoning, drainage, and infrastructure projects on hold. The master plan group discovered that the 2013 Master Plan was out dated and needed upgrades, which would cost somewhere between $250,000 and $400,000 out of parish coffers.
Money the parish did not have.
Therefore, the committee began focusing on long-term infrastructure projects, including the fabled 'Juban Road North extension' and left the rest of the Master Plan alone. Parish Councilman Tracy Girlinghouse (District 7) pushed for the original master plan from 2013 to be adopted as ordinance by the council, which they eventually did in late 2019.
The original master plan was adopted by resolution only in 2013, making it non-binding.
But COVID put off any plans at that time to move forward with attacking the master plan a section at a time. Now, however, with COVID vaccinations increasing and things returning to a somewhat normal pace, Girlinghouse says that he expects the council to begin addressing the master plan in sections.
Starting with zoning.
In a podcast with the News Sunday, Girlinghouse stated that he has met with Parish President Layton Ricks and Eddie Aydell, an engineer with Alvin Fairburn and Associates, to discuss moving parish wide zoning forward.
Girlinghouse said that Ricks and his office were on board with the proposal.
The process will require first defining what each zoning parcel will be, and then developing a map with current landowners to determine what type of zoning will be posted for their property in the final drawings. There will be a 'non-zoned' designation for property to begin, Girlinghouse said, with anticipation of future growth where development is sparse.
It leaves those properties open to be used a specific way based on growth hitting those areas, eventually, Girlinghouse said.
The District 7 councilman said that he, along with the parish's support, plans to attack zoning on a parishwide level first. It will require education, he said, because most people believe that zoning is restrictions on your property only. However, he said, this is more about protection for landowners, and their neighbors, because the council's hands are tied as long as developments - whether commercial or residential - meet the minimum requirements and ask for no variances.
"(Zoning) gives us an easier way to say, 'no, I don't like that,' or, 'no, we need to change that," Girlinghouse explained. "It's a way for us to protect the people that live here now, now those who would live or have a business here later."
If there's no appetite for parishwide zoning, the backup plan would be the same as what was proposed in 2013 - each parish council district would vote on zoning for their particular region.
