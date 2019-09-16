WALKER – A zoning hearing is the only business on the agenda for the Walker Planning & Zoning Commission at 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The agenda for the Zoning Commission meeting has a public hearing set for Rufus Heyse for a request for a variance to the setback rule for a 0.25-acre tract on Burgess Avenue.
The Planning Commission agenda has the approval of the minutes of the August meeting and the public comments period.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.