DENHAM SPRINGS -- After providing award-winning service from her office in Hammond, Alexis Ducorbier is bringing her business to Denham Springs.
Ducorbier, a State Farm agent who has served southeast Louisiana and the Northshore area for nearly 20 years, officially opened her Juban Crossing during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 14.
Located at 10129 Crossing Way Suite 405 in Denham Springs, Ducorbier said she and her team work hard to ensure that their customers have the right coverage to protect their families, with a focus on auto insurance, homeowner’s insurance, renter’s insurance, life insurance, and business insurance.
A State Farm agent since 2003, Ducorbier said her office will provide residents of Livingston Parish the same award-winning service that her clients in other parts of the state have enjoyed over nearly two decades.
“We’re eager to deliver the same award-winning service in Hammond here in Livingston Parish,” Ducorbier said. “We’re here for the community, and we’re excited to be here.”
Ducorbier, a Tulane graduate, started her career at State Farm as a life insurance specialist. She has qualified for numerous State Farm awards over the years, including the State Farm Chairman’s Circle, State Farm Small Business Leader, and the Million Dollar Round Table.
A member of the Hammond Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club, Ducorbier has also been honored with an Annie Award and named the Junior Auxiliary Woman of the Year for her community service work.
Ducorbier, who called the expansion to Livingston Parish “a natural fit,” said she is one of “a handful” of State Farm agents who serve multiple areas.
“It’s unusual for an agent to serve more than one area,,” she said. “But it reflects State Farm’s faith in me and my team.”
April Wehrs, president/CEO of the Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, attended the opening and commented on the growth of the area while highlighting the work of Ducorbier and her team, which is bringing more than 50 years of combined experience to the Livingston Parish area.
“She knows her stuff,” Wehrs told those at the ceremony. “If you know Alexis, you can plan on this office being run right.”
Ducorbier’s State Farm office in Denham Springs will be open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. It’ll also be open on Saturdays from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.
For more information, call Ducorbier’s office at (225) 271-2110 or visit www.myspecialagentalexis.com. Additional information can be found on the “Alexis Ducorbier - State Farm Agent” Facebook page.
