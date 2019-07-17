Leadership Livingston is based on a national model used by chambers throughout the country to develop individuals as leaders in their communities.
The program begins with an overnight retreat. Participants then attend a one-day session each month focusing on a specific topic from September through May,
The topics include government, culture and tourism, community health care, leadership competencies, judicial system, diversity, education, social concerns, economic development, hidden treasures and topics unique to Livingston Parish.
Participants are divided into groups, which each must develop and carry out a community project.
Applications are available on the chamber website at livingstonparishchamber.org.
Applications can be delivered or mailed to: Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce, 248 Veterans Blvd., Denham Springs, LA 70726, or emailed to staff@livingstonparishchamber.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.