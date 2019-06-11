DENHAM SPRINGS - According to the Denham Springs permitting department, it's time for the Ryan's building to go.
The monthly building report from the city's building inspector, Rick Foster, says that plan reviews have been completed and the tear down project for the building, which has sat idle since the flood, is approved.
Coming in it's place? A Murphy Oil station.
Issues with the original lease agreement caused talks to stall briefly, but eventually the two sides met in agreement. The owners, Alex and Nick Xiao, have become large scale real estate holders of late - they hold the Ryan's location, all of Livingston Square, and the Bass Pro area strip center which has Sarita's Mexican Restaurant.
Alex Xiao said that the brothers are seeking a food service company to fill out the space, but no plans have solidified as of yet.
Foster said his office is still waiting for the company to pull a permit to demolish but, with plans approved, he believes it will happen soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.