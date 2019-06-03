ALBANY -- Balloons, free food, and a dinosaur-shaped bounce house greeted customers to the Family Dollar in Albany on Saturday, June 1, for the store's grand reopening.
In a release provided to The News, the North Carolina-based company touted the renovated store’s offering of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items as well as noting that the Family Dollar now carries merchandise from Dollar Tree.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Albany community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our newly renovated store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson, in the release. “The refreshed store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
The store is open seven days a week and is located at 29264 Highway 43.
