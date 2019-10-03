LIVINGSTON – RKM Primary Care will be leaving its rented suites in the Town of Livingston next year, but that is a good thing, officials with the network of clinics say.
That’s because by next year, the nonprofit organization will be its own clinic at 28315 S. Frost Road.
A groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, Sept. 30, celebrated that plan for an organization that offers medical, dental, pediatric, women’s health, and behavior health services.
Plans are to be in the 14,000-square-foot building by the end of February, according to Chief Executive Officer Ginger Hunt.
“We will have enough space to serve everyone who wants to come in,” Hunt said.
The additional space will be a benefit to the doctors, nurses, and technicians who work in Livingston, she said.
“This will help the people down in the trenches doing the work,” Hunt said, gesturing to the RKM employees in the audience.
RKM Primary Care, with headquarters in Clinton, has 11 clinics in five parishes.
The nonprofit began in 1999 in East Feliciana Parish, according to its website. In 2008, it expanded to West Baton Rouge Parish, then in 2012 to East Baton Rouge parish.
In 2014, a clinic opened in Livingston Parish and in 2016, another opened in Tangipahoa Parish to provides quality, affordable health care regardless of the patient’s ability to pay.
The clinics receive Department of Health an Human Services funding and have federal Public Health Services (PHS) status for certain health and health-related claims.
John Blount, of Blount General Contractors, who will be leading the building project, said his relationship with Hunt goes back to 2003. RKM was looking to build a clinic and Blount said when he went to Clinton, he found a small house “about the size of this tent.”
After moving boxes around, he found Hunt in the rear, and relationship that has seen his company build other clinics for RKM has blossomed.
“We’re fortunate to be part of this. There’s no one as hardworking as Ginger Hunt helping folks,” Blount said.
