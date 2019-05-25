DENHAM SPRINGS - Hi-Nabor is still coming to Livingston Parish, according to their corporate office, it's just taking longer than expected.
The hold-up? Wetlands permitting.
The grocery chain out of Baton Rouge only recently crossed that hurdle and is now looking into the design phase. The plans call for two units on the property, which is on Highway 16 and Magnolia Beach Road, totaling 89,000 square feet on the 15.56 acre tract.
The next steps will be planning and drawings with an architect, which must then be approved by the Planning & Zoning Commission and Parish Council. Preliminary plats must include building sizes, parking spaces, and drainage impacts.
Hi-Nabor is looking to make an announcement on their opening in the coming months, once they are ready to go before Planning and Zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.