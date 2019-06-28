DENHAM SPRINGS – Micah Borne does not say if he has a bucket list, but his five-year business goals are coming along nicely.
Borne celebrated the opening of his own Allstate Insurance Co. office on Friday, June 28, with a ribbon-cutting and sandwiches, jambalaya, gifts and drawings for the public.
“My five-year goal was to open my own agency,” Borne said in his office at 2281 S. Range Ave. Suite E, Denham Springs.
The Mandeville native and Ole Miss graduate said he started out by shadowing an Allstate agent in Jefferson Parish in an office where his father worked part time.
Borne then worked in Allstate offices in Mandeville, New Orleans and finally Baron Rouge before taking the plunge of opening his own office.
Annie Comeaux, another licensed insurance agent like him, shares the office and Borne said he is looking for another agent.
The office offers Allstate’s insurance lines of life, retirement, home, auto, boat and motorcycle coverage with multi-line and policy discounts.
Borne’s office is open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
Louisiana has the second highest insurance rates in the nation next to Michigan, Borne said, so “People want me to save them money.”
What makes a good insurance agent, Borne said, is filling the role of what is called a “trusted adviser.”
“I want to protect them and make sure they have enough coverage,” he said. “My job as the trusted advisor is how would it look if the worst-case scenario happened."
To do this, Borne said, requires taking the time to talk to a client, find out their goals and show them the best path to have the right amount of insurance coverage.
“I started from the bottom,” of the insurance industry, he said. “I’ve seen it all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.