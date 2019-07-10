With just a few days to go before the close of the June home sales market, the situation didn’t look good.
After a red-letter month of May that saw 199 homes sold in Livingston Parish, with $40 million in inventory moving at an average home price of $210,000, the parish looked to be facing a drastic fall-off.
129 homes had closed as of June 25th, and it appeared that the local market was going to fall more in line with neighbors Ascension and East Baton Rouge Parish (specifically, Zachary) which all saw home sales fall.
But, somehow over those last five days 56 homes closed up leading to another huge month for the real estate market here.
Just over $40 million in inventory moved, similar to May, with an average home price of $216,855 and a median home price that was also above $200,000.
The average time on market for the homes sold was 81 days.
Four more homes were sold in June 2019 as opposed to June 2018, but the average home price was almost $15,000 more. That equated to $6 million more in inventory moved during the same month’s time.
The most expensive home sold in June 2019 was in Bruce’s Harbor, a riverside subdivision in Springfield. 21541 Dolphin Court sold for $960,000, or $220.13 per square foot. The home boasted an estate style look with four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a pool, and a boat slip.
The house spent 27 days on the market.
The second most expensive house spent just eight days on the market, located on the Amite River Diversion Canal.
12035 Home Port Drive in Maurepas sold for $489,000 or $167.41 per square foot. The home sports four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and a waterfront view.
Through six months, Livingston Parish has outpaced 2018 by 28 homes, which has equated to $21 million more in inventory moved.
The average home price, through six months, is also $17,000 higher in 2019 than 2018, sitting just over $200,000.
The most expensive home sold was also $120,000 more in 2019 ($960,000).
